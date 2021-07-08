Morning Brief: Could the Delta Variant Usher in Renewed COVID Restrictions in California?

Also, an MLK statue vandalized in Long Beach, and more

» Will the more virulent Delta variant of the coronavirus lead to renewed restrictions in California? Governor Gavin Newsom says no—as long as people keep getting vaccinated. [ABC 7]

» A statue of Martin Luther King Jr. was vandalized in Long Beach, and police are investigating it as a hate crime. According to NPR, the monument to the late Civil Rights leader was spray painted with swastikas and other Nazi-related symbols. [NPR]

» A judge has ruled that Beverly Hills housewife and wannabe pop star Erika Jayne could be on the hook for settlement money owed to some former clients of her husband, disgraced attorney Tom Girardi. Members of the Ruigomez family are owed $11 million. [US Weekly]

» The Tokyo Olympics will go on, but without fans in the stands. Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the city has declared a state of emergency and is instituting health measures that will be in place for the duration of the games, which kick off on July 23. [Yahoo News]

» An incident involving a banana truck jammed up the 5 Freeway in L.A. on Wednesday. The banana-hauling big rig caught fire, causing a traffic snarl through Boyle Heights, but no injuries were reported. [Patch]

ONE MORE THING

The Anonymous Home Cook Behind Secret Pizza L.A. Shares His Secrets to Perfect Pizza

Churning out restaurant-quality pizza at home is a near impossibility, but somehow, Secret Pizza L.A. figured it out. Since last September, this anonymous pizza savant has been churning out delicious, East Coast-style pies from his apartment and selling through Instagram. The reactions to it have been exuberant. New York/New Jersey transplants and Angelenos alike are finding joy in the simple, delicious pies, which gained a following simply by virtue of their quality. The man behind it is just that, one man—a determined, easy-going, self-taught pizza slinger who is changing a lot of people’s minds about the quality of pizza in L.A.

