Morning Brief: Police and Fire Agencies ‘Hotbeds’ for COVID Outbreaks

» As Los Angeles police officers and firefighters file lawsuits to fight vaccine mandates, data obtained by the Los Angeles Times shows that the agencies have been hotbeds for COVID outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. The outbreaks accounted for more than 2,500 coronavirus cases, and more than half of them were in the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles Fire Department. [Los Angeles Times]

» L.A. County gas prices are still rising and reached a new high on Monday. The average price for a gallon hit $4.41 as the week kicked off. [ABC 7]

» The weekend’s big release, Dear Evan Hansen, had a bummer debut, bringing in just $7.5 over the weekend as it battled bad reviews. Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings remained in the top spot. [The Hollywood Reporter]

» In L.A. County, COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped for the 25th time in 27 days on Sunday. State figures indicated there were 907 people hospitalized on Sunday, down from nearly 1,800 during the Delta-driven summer peak. [Los Angeles Daily News]

» Santa Monica breakfast staple the OP Cafe closed for good over the weekend after 40 years in business. Owner and Santa Monica native Mark Verge said it had been difficult to stay afloat with workers in nearby offices going remote. [Eater L.A.]

