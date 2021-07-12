» The COVID-19 spike continues among unvaccinated Angelenos. On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, L.A. County reported three consecutive days of more than 1,000 new cases as the more virulent Delta variant continues to spread. [Los Angeles Daily News]

» The water level in Lake Mead—a “a lifeline for 25 million people and millions of acres of farmland in California, Arizona, Nevada and Mexico”—is the lowest it’s been in 85 years. California’s supply of water from the lake isn’t immediately imperiled, but if the water level drops 28 more feet by 2022, the flow will start to tighten in 2023. [Los Angeles Times]

» A drive-by shooting caused panic at Knott’s Berry Farm in Orange County on Friday night. According to authorities, two teenagers were wounded in the incident, the aftermath of which was captured in cellphone videos. [CBS Los Angeles]

» Billionaire Richard Branson beat Jeff Bezos into space over the weekend, journeying 53 miles above the New Mexico desert in a Virgin Galactic ship called Unity. Branson’s space tourism company plans to start shuttling paying customers to space next year. [HuffPo]

» Rob Schneider—the “You can do it” guy from The Waterboy—snagged some attention over the weekend by encouraging people to forgo vaccination. In an anti-vax tweet, the one-time actor-comedian included the hashtag #2ndAmendmentIsForThis; presumably he’ll shoot the virus? [Yahoo News]

