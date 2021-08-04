Morning Brief: L.A. Supes Call for a Vaccine/Testing Mandate for County Employees

Also, a local pro skateboarder has been charged with murder, and more

» L.A. County Supervisors Janice Hahn and Sheila Kuehl will introduce a motion next week requiring that county employees be vaccinated. The motion would ask the county CEO and other county officials to develop a vaccination policy for employees within 15 days, requiring them “to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or be tested at least once per week.” [NBC Los Angeles]

» Meanwhile, as more businesses and municipalities mandate vaccination among employees, California is seeing a rise in the number of people getting their first shots. From July 25 to 31, providers throughout California administered an average of nearly 44,000 first vaccine doses per day, a 41 percent increase from two weeks ago, when the average was just under 31,100. [Los Angeles Times]

» Long Beach-based pro skateboarder Terry Kennedy has been charged with murder. Prosecutors say Kennedy punched a man in the head and kicked him in the torso at a Chicago-area hotel on July 27, and that the man died from his injuries. [Los Angeles Daily News]

» The long-running LACC swap meet was set to shutter after 20 years, but won’t close after all. According to Eastsider L.A., a new management company stepped in at the last minute, replacing management that terminated the swap meet’s service. [Eastsider L.A.]

» With the recall election approaching, the Republican party is facing its first post-Trump test of whether it can be truly competitive—and Latino voters will be key. According to The Atlantic, “Even if state Republicans are able to build on the ground that they gained in 2020, the recall election is just the first step in a long trudge to reverse the decades-long antipathy California Latinos feel toward Republicans.” [The Atlantic]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

» As COVID Cases Rise, L.A. Bars and Restaurants Are Once Again Scrambling to Adapt What should have been a summertime boom has given way to tough decisions and widespread uncertainty in the food and beverage world

» Recall Supporters Sue Gavin Newsom Over ‘Hyperbolic’ Language in Voter Guide The Republicans behind the recall say it’s ”flat-out false” for California’s governor to refer to the recall as a Republican effort

» Disneyland Unveiled Its Magic Key Program. Here’s What You Need to Know After sunsetting its Annual Passport this year, the Anaheim park is launching a new program for frequent visitors

ONE MORE THING

People Are Panicking About a Potential Pork Crisis in California

Starting next year, California bacon lovers will pay the price for also caring about the welfare of farm animals, as the Golden State begins to enforce strict new standards on some meat and eggs sold here. Is a shortage on the horizon?

[FULL STORY]

Want the Daily Brief in your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters today.