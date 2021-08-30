Morning Brief: Who Qualifies for the Next Round of California Stimulus Cash?

» A second round of stimulus checks has started going out to qualifying Californians. Curious if you can expect a little extra money in your mailbox? The state has an online tool to help residents determine whether they qualify and how much they could receive. [KTLA]

» The LAPD has released body camera footage of an officer repeatedly kneeling on the neck of NBA player Jaxson Hayes during a domestic incident in July. Another officer can be seen pressing a Taser to Hayes’s chest despite that Taser manufacturers have recommended against targeting a suspect’s chest. [Los Angeles Daily News]

» Five service members with California ties were among the 13 Americans killed in an explosion at the Kabul airport last week. Los Angeles Times profiled the fallen soldiers, including Hunter Lopez of Indio and Kareem Nikoui of Norco. [Los Angeles Times]

» Mary Tyler Moore Show actor Ed Asner passed away Sunday morning at 91. The Emmy winner’s family posted the news to Twitter, writing, “We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully. Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head- Goodnight dad. We love you.” [Variety]

» Simultaneous to the California recall election, SAG-AFTRA is in the throes of a drama-filled election of its own. The powerful Hollywood labor union’s upcoming presidential election pits Fran Drescher against Matthew Modine, and has all of Hollywood choosing sides. [Wall Street Journal]

» L.A. has New York-style pizza, Detroit-style pizza, Neapolitan pizza—but have you tried Pittsburgh-style pizza? Eater L.A. goes behind the scenes at Gorilla Pies, a Valley Village upstart serving the style. [Eater L.A.]

» Opinion: California, Just Say No…to Becoming Florida A political veteran worries the recall election could open the door to DeSantis-style leadership—and a never-ending COVID nightmare

» L.A. County May Settle for Big Bucks with a Church That Defied COVID Orders Grace Community Church, which the county sued for continuing to hold unmasked indoor services during the worst of the pandemic, could wind up with $400,000 in legal fees

» Fall Movie Preview: A Dozen Fall Films We Can’t Wait to See From prestige dramas to sci-fi epics, this fall has it all

Mondays are made for streaming. ICYMI over the weekend, our roundup of new shows and movies available from your couch includes a documentary about Bob Ross, the second season of The Other Two on a new network, and more.

