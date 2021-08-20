Morning Brief: California Expands Vaccine Proof Order for Large Events

» California health officials have expanded the requirement for a vaccination or negative COVID test for people attending indoor events with 1,000 people or more. The health order, which takes effect Sept. 20, will require proof of full vaccination rather than the “self attestation” of having been vaccinated that had been allowed before. [Los Angeles Daily News]

» Disney is releasing a new mobile app this fall that will require users to pay additional fees to skip lines at Disneyland, California Adventure and Walt Disney World in Florida. The Disney Genie app will replace the free Fastpass and $20/day Maxpass. [Hollywood Reporter]

» Southern California’s home prices set another record in July, but the rate of increase has slowed down. The median sales price–– the point at which half the homes sold for more and half for less— reached more than $680,000 last month. [Los Angeles Times]

» Billie Eilish is planning to give free ukuleles to about 2,500 school children in her hometown of Highland Park. The seven-time Grammy winner, who got her start playing the instrument, has partnered with the Fender Play Foundation to provide California Coast Series Seaside Ukuleles. [The Eastsider]

» U.S. health officials announced plans to dispense COVID booster shots to all Americans amid the surging delta variant. Officials said they are prepared to offer booster shots for all Americans beginning the week of September 20 and starting eight months after an individual’s second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. [Los Angeles Daily News]

ONE MORE THING

Some of the Best Things to Do in L.A. This Weekend

Whiskey Fest

Friday, August 20

Could you use a drink? Take a deep dive into the world of whiskey at Los Angeles magazine’s sixth annual Whiskey Festival. Meet the distillers, sip whiskey, learn fresh cocktail recipes, and experience new labels. There’s also hors d’oeuvres and live music. The party starts at 7 p.m. at the Bloc. [More info and tickets]

Electric Dusk Drive-In Karaoke Nights

Friday & Saturday, August 20 & 21

If you’ve been going through karaoke withdrawals, why not ease back in by singing for a parking lot full of cars on a 45-foot screen? Hey, if you’re not up for that, you can always just watch. Prior to screenings of Pitch Perfect and La La Land on Friday and Saturday, respectively, amateur singers will show their stuff for the crowd, all from the comfort of their car. Get tickets now (and start warming up your pipes). [More info and tickets]

