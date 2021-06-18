Morning Brief: Defying Doomsayers, California’s Economy Is Booming

Also, emails reveal Ring’s relationship with the LAPD, and more

» Despite multiple reports in 2020 that California’s economy was “doomed,” the state is in the throes of a boom. According to Bloomberg’s Matthew Winkler, California “has no peers when it comes to expanding GDP, raising household income, investing in innovation and a host of other key metrics.” [Bloomberg]

» Emails reviewed by the Los Angeles Times reveal that doorbell security camera startup Ring essentially turned LAPD officers into brand ambassadors, lavishing them with free products and discount codes. According to the Times, the move “also helped establish a network of personal surveillance cameras that the LAPD could tap into with much less red tape than the typical means of obtaining video footage.” [Los Angeles Times]

» Victoria’s Secret is giving its Angels the boot. The lingerie giant is now enlisting inspirational women including activists and entrepreneurs—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Megan Rapinoe—to promote a new brand image. [Business Insider]

» On Thursday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that California will stop offering jobless aid to people who aren’t actively applying for jobs. The so-called work-search rule had been waived since March 2020. [KTLA]

» Happy Juneteenth! Pulitzer-winning author and Harvard professor Annette Gordon-Reed offers a primer on the new national holiday. [The Root]

