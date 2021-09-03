Morning Brief: Biden Issues Emergency Declaration Over Caldor Fire

Also, Swedish pop band ABBA announce their first album in 40 years, and more

» President Joe Biden declared an emergency in California that would offer federal assistance for emergency response and recovery efforts in response to the Caldor fire. As of Thursday, the fire, which began in mid-August, had destroyed 622 homes and 12 commercial properties, officials said. [Los Angeles Times]

» California legislators voted Tuesday to rename a stretch of the 101 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley in honor of Encino native Sally Ride, the first American woman in space. The stretch of the roadway dedicated to Ride, who died in 2012 from cancer, will be called Dr. Sally Ride Memorial Highway. [NBC Los Angeles]

» First responders in Long Beach launched a pilot program that allows them to administer sedatives to a person who is experiencing “agitated delirium” in hopes of getting them medical treatment instead of arresting them. The program is facing major criticism concerning whether any sedatives should be used outside a healthcare setting. [CBS Los Angeles]

» More details surrounding the Santa Barbara surfing instructor and father who admitted to killing his 2-year-old son and 10-month-old daughter with a spearfishing gun have been released. The Los Angeles Times digs into Matt Coleman’s background and reveals more information about the horrific incident that happened in August. [Los Angeles Times]

» Swedish pop band ABBA, best known for their hit “Dancing Queen,” announced Thursday that they will be releasing their first studio album in 40 years. The disco icons said their upcoming album, Voyage, is set to release on November 5, and that they’ll also be hosting a set of virtual concerts where avatars of the band will perform at London’s Olympic Park beginning next May. [CNN]

