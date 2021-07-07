Morning Brief: Britney Spears’s Attorney Requests to Resign

Also, L.A. has a new logo, and more

» Documents filed on Tuesday indicate that Britney Spears’s attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, is looking to resign from her conservatorship. The pop star’s longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, also resigned his post on Tuesday, explaining that it’s his understanding Spears will be retiring from the music business. [The Hollywood Reporter]

» Architect Robert Rock is tackling the tricky task of designing a wildlife crossing environmentalists hope will keep mountain lions from being hit by cars when they cross the 101 freeway in Agoura Hills. When it’s finished, the 200-foot-long, 165-foot-wide bridge will be the largest of its kind in the world. [Los Angeles Times]

» Los Angeles has a new logo. Despite it being crafted to appeal to would-be Millennial and Gen Z tourists, the design has a decidedly old-school look. [LAist]

» Will Republican Congressman Mike Garcia’s voting record keep him from being reelected in a Dem-leaning district? Since taking office, the L.A. and Ventura county rep has voted against certifying the election in Pennsylvania and Arizona, opposed the impeachment of President Trump for his role in the January 6 insurrection, and stood up against legalizing Dreamers and reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act. [Los Angeles Times]

» Need a hump day palate cleanser? NBC L.A. has video of a playful baby bear and his mom going for a dip in a swimming pool in Glendale. [NBC L.A.]

TOP STORIES FROM L.A. MAG

» Disgraced Lawyer Michael Avenatti Is Set to Face Fraud Charges in Orange County Shortly after he’s sentenced in an extortion scheme involving Nike, Stormy Daniels’s former attorney will head to trial for allegedly conning clients out of settlement money

» Caitlyn Jenner Wants to Keep Gov. Newsom From Being IDed as a Dem on the Recall Ballot The Republican gubernatorial hopeful filed a motion today to join the fight to prevent a ”D” from appearing next to Newsom’s name in September

» LAPD Officer Accused of Circulating an Offensive George Floyd Meme Cleared by Panel An internal body of three civilians decided the officer’s actions didn’t call for discipline or termination

ONE MORE THING

Conservators at the Academy Museum Are Preserving a Piece of ’80s Movie History

The upcoming Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is set to open in September with famous movie props and costumes—from the ruby slippers featured in The Wizard of Oz to the stone tablets from The Ten Commandments—on display. Conservators Sophie Hunter and Rio Lopez have been hard at work readying one of the larger objects: the Skeksis Gourmand, a six-foot-tall puppet created by the Jim Henson studios for the 1982 film The Dark Crystal.

[FULL STORY]



