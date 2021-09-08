Morning Brief: Britney Spears’s Father Files Petition to End Conservatorship

» After a lengthy and very public legal battle, Britney Spears’s father filed a petition on Tuesday to end his role as conservator of her estate after 13 years. In his petition to Los Angeles County Superior Court, Jamie Spears says his daughter “is entitled to have this Court now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required.” [NBC News]

» Four people were transported to the hospital early Tuesday morning after a car plowed into a homeless encampment in Koreatown. A 65-year-old man, who was pinned underneath the sedan, had to be removed by firefighters via heavy rescue vehicle, officials said. [CBS Los Angeles]

» Erika Rothenberg’s public artwork The Road to Hollywood, which has been a staple in the plaza of Hollywood & Highland since 2001, is being demolished as part of a new owner’s renovation of the property. The new owner, DJM, alerted Rothenberg about the demolition in September and gave her 90 days to remove the concrete and mosaic artwork; now she’s trying to save it. [Los Angeles Times]

» A former Montebello police officer pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal bribery charge for accepting at least $14,000 in exchange for escorting local drug shipments and using a law enforcement database to retrieve information for a drug trafficker, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. Rudolph Petersen, 34, who worked for the police department for nearly four years, faces up to ten years in federal prison. [KTLA]

» California lawmakers have proposed a bill, known as AB 701, which aims to require local warehouses such as Amazon to disclose quotas and work speed metrics to employees and government agencies. “It assures that these workers don’t get penalized if they need to use the restroom or wash their hands, get a drink of water— what would be considered normal human activity,” Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez said about the bill. [ABC 7]

» Alex Villanueva Demoted a Chief Who’s Challenging Him in the Race for Sheriff Following a sudden demotion to commander, 30-year department vet Eli Vera says he believes Sheriff Villanueva is retaliating against him for political reasons

» Sans Streaming Release, ‘Shang-Chi’ Smashes Box Office Records The success could mean Disney and other major studios will take a second look at their release strategies

» ‘Awareness Is the Key’: L.A.’s Afghan Community Takes Stock of the U.S. Withdrawal With the U.S. military out of Afghanistan and the Taliban in charge, Afghans living in Southern California are hoping Americans will finally educate themselves about a fraught situation

YOUR Best of L.A. 2021: The Results of Our Readers’ Poll

Here’s the scoop: our online poll crowned these the top spots for essential treats, from pizza to ice cream. Likewise, readers voted on the best spots in the city for leisure and culture.

And don’t forget to check out the rest of this year’s Best of L.A. issue!

