Morning Brief: Some Local Bars Embrace Proof of Vax for Entry

» A growing number of L.A. bars are requiring vax card for entry. According to L.A. Taco, the Short Stop, Footsie’s, Blind Barber, Bar Henry, the Lash, Melody Lounge, and Gold Diggers are among the local watering holes asking prospective patrons for proof of vaccination or a negative test result. [L.A. Taco]

» Turns out one of the few things Democrats and Republicans in the House of Representatives may be able to agree on is the #FreeBritney movement. On Tuesday, lawmakers unveiled a bipartisan piece of legislation aimed at ending abuse in court-ordered conservatorships. [CNN]

» One-time movie producer Harvey Weinstein has been extradited to Los Angeles and could head to court sometime this week on rape charges. He’s accused of sexually assaulting five women in Southern California between 2013 and 2017. [Los Angeles Times]

» The couple accused of sparking the deadly El Dorado fire during a gender reveal party in Yucaipa last year have officially been charged with involuntary manslaughter. Charles Morton, a 39-year-old firefighter, was killed in the blaze. [KTLA]

» Great news, attractive aging men. “Zaddy” is one of more than 300 words that have been added to Dictionary.com. [NY Post]

