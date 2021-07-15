Morning Brief: July 4 Fireworks Really Screwed Up SoCal’s Air Quality

» This year’s July 4 fireworks—backyard and professional alike—caused the worst air quality in the region since the Bobcat fire was burning last year. The South Coast Air Quality Management District found “unhealthy” to “hazardous” air in valley and inland areas, with the highest concentration of fine particulate matter in Ontario. [KTLA]

» A body armor-clad man was detained after a cache of weapons was found in his vehicle as he attempted to enter the parking entrance of the Roybal Federal Building downtown. A source said the man appeared to have mental issues and “anti-government leanings.” [ABC 7]

» Melissa McCarthy was spotted outside a Burbank Wienerschnitzel encouraging people to honk for friend Mariska Hargitay’s speedy recovery from a broken ankle. Hargitay apparently sustained the injury at a Black Widow screening in the Hamptons. [People]

» A chlorine shortage is putting a damper on summer fun—and vital swim instruction—at public pools in Los Angeles. The majority of city-run pools in L.A. have had to close down for lack of the chemical. [Los Angeles Times]

» Nicolas Cage will no longer play Joe Exotic in Amazon’s adaptation of Netflix’s Tiger King documentary. The network apparently pulled the plug on the project, which Cage says they decided was “no longer relevant.” [Variety]

