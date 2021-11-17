Astroworld $750 Million Suit: Travis Scott, Drake Sued by Concertgoers

“No amount of money will ever make these Plaintiffs whole; no amount of money can restore human life,” attorney Tony Buzbee says

Travis Scott, Drake, Apple Music, and others have been named in a $750 million lawsuit filed Tuesday by a Houston lawyer on behalf of 150 Astroworld Festival attendees, including the family of 21-year-old Axel Acosta Avila who died at the event.

Avila, a computer science major at Western Washington University who attended the festival alone, is one of ten concertgoers who died at the event including a 9-year-old boy who died Sunday.

The lawsuit, which is the largest so far, is seeking damages for loss of mental and physical health, as well as the loss of human life. In addition to Scott and Drake, the suit also names event organizers Live Nation, Apple Music who streamed the event, Epic Records, and the Harris County Sports and Convention Corp.

“This concert was doomed from the beginning,” attorney Tony Buzbee said. “It was doomed before they filed their operations plan.” He added that his team has combed through hours of video footage from the ill-fated event and that they have taken more than 50 statements from witnesses.

Buzbee said in statement released to media that the $750 judgment sought is justified, “No amount of money will ever make these Plaintiffs whole; no amount of money can restore human life.”

The damages sought in the case are made with the intent to “fix, help, or make up for the harms and losses suffered by these Plaintiffs—nothing more and nothing less,” the complaint reads. “The quantum sought includes sufficient punitive damages to punish and make an example of all involved in the streaming, promotion, organization and failed execution of the concert, and also to encourage those who engage in such activity in the future to do so with safety at the forefront, not just as an afterthought.”

In a statement to Fox Business on Tuesday, Buzbee said his firm “intends to file another lawsuit in the coming days with another 100 named plaintiffs.”

This lawsuit comes just days after attorney Benjamin Crump filed a lawsuit on behalf of more than 100 Astroworld attendees who he said were injured “mentally, physically and psychologically.”

At least 140 lawsuits have been filed in the aftermath of the ill-fated event, which took place on November 5 at NRG Park in Houston, CNN reports, citing Harris County District Court records. More lawsuits are expected to be filed in the coming weeks following the tragic event.

