A Modesto man is expected in a federal courtroom Wednesday on charges he groped two women—including a mom trying to feed her infant—on an overnight Memorial Day flight from Los Angeles to Boston, according to federal prosecutors in Massachusetts.



Jairaj Singh Dhillon, 42, was charged with two counts of abusive sexual contact while in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States. He was pulled off a plane early Tuesday morning in Boston and arrested for the unwanted sexual contact with the mother and another woman sitting across the aisle from him. Dhillon was arrested yesterday morning at Boston Logan International Airport. Following an initial appearance yesterday before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Judith G. Dein, Dhillon was held in custody and will have a detention hearing today, prosecutors said.



According to the charging document, the first victim reported that Dhillon, seated in the aisle seat next to her, allegedly touched her thigh and groin area while she was taking care of her infant child who was in a car seat in the window seat next to her. The first victim allegedly called for help and stated out loud, “this man just groped me.”



The second victim, who was seated in the aisle seat opposite Dhillon, reported that Dhillon allegedly reached out with both hands and simultaneously grabbed her groin and buttocks when she was standing in the aisle. Flight crew then intervened and moved Dhillon to another part of the plane for the duration of the flight.



The charge of abusive sexual contact on an airplane carries a sentence of up to three years in prison, one year of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.