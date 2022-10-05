Missing CA Family Was Taken by Armed Man, Surveillance Shows

New footage released Wednesday revealed frightening new details in the disappearance of four family this week in Central CA

Surveillance footage released Wednesday by local officials has shed new light on the kidnapping of four family members earlier this week, CBS News reports. The footage shows that the family was led out of a business by an armed man prior to their disappearance.

The footage was shown at a press conference by officials from the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. In it, two of the family members—36-year-old Jasdeep Singh and 39-year-old Amandeep Singh—are seen arriving at the business around 8:30 a.m. on Monday. Half an hour later, a man is seen approaching the building and speaking with Jasdeep before entering. The man then drops a trash bag he was carrying and pulls out a firearm.

CHILLING: Police have released surveillance video showing the exact moment the Merced family members, including an 8-month-old girl, were kidnapped. https://t.co/xLQUEiNu1a pic.twitter.com/d7HavY9ssL — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) October 5, 2022

No cameras are inside the business but, at around 9 a.m., the man is then seen exiting the building with both Jasdeep and Amandeep zip tied at the hands and put into the back of a pickup truck. The truck then leaves but returns just six minutes later. The suspect proceeds to enter the building again, and then leaves with 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur and her 8-month-old child, Aroohi Dheri.

The family remains missing, triggering a furious search by local authorities.

A person of interest—48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado—was taken into custody after being linked to using a credit card belonging to one of the victims at an ATM. Salgado is currently hospitalized in critical condition after attempting to take his own life, preventing any further communication regarding the case.

Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke says he is hopeful that Salgado’s condition will change for the better by Wednesday, allowing him to be questioned further.

“We’re not leaving any stone unturned,” Warnke said.

He added that there is no clear motive for the kidnapping, but noted that Salgado was convicted of robbery in 2005. He was paroled in 2015 and has not had any significant contact with law enforcement since. Warnke says that until proven otherwise, law enforcement believes the motive for the crime could be financial, though authorities have not received any ransom requests.

He also stated that while there is no clear evidence to suggest that another person may be involved, his years of law enforcement experience lead him to believe that it is likely that at least one other person is.

A representative for the family who spoke at the press conference asked local businesses to check their cameras for any possible evidence. He said the victims are a “peace-loving family” who run a small business and have been in the area for years.

“We are devastated, we are shocked, we are dying every moment,” he said.

