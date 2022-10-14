Misers Rejoice at Netflix with Ads, But It Comes with Costs of Its Own

Netflix is offering a less expensive tier with the ads you love so much from regular TV, but it’s got drawbacks as well

For those who’ve been stealing Netflix logins from their parents, exes, and other gullible types over the hard years, the streaming gargantua officially announced on Thursday that its new, less costly subscription tier, Basic with Ads, will arrive on November 3.

The cheap seats will cost $6.99 per month when the new plan goes into effect here as well as in Canada, Australia, Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain and the UK.

Netflix notes that the ad plan is merely an option, and that for those who’d prefer not to hear from insurance lizards right before they find out who survives the Dalgona Cookie Challenge, “current plans and members will not be impacted.”

Basic with Ads will not, however, include everything that comes with the service’s current $9.99 Basic monthly plan offers.

Basic with Ads not only includes four to five minutes of commercials per hour—with each ad running between 15 to 30 seconds—Netflix says that “a limited number of movies and TV shows won’t be available due to licensing restrictions, which we’re working on.”

Additionally, ad-level subscribers will have “no ability to download titles.”

Netflix promises advertisers, meanwhile, that their commercials will “reach the right audience and ensure our ads are more relevant for customers” through targeting algorithms. “Advertisers will also be able to prevent their ads from appearing on content that might be inconsistent with their brand (e.g. sex, nudity or graphic violence).”

The company also said that it is working with ratings tracer Nielsen in the U.S. in 2023 to ensure “advertisers understand how Netflix can reach their target audience.”

And boy do they mean it! In order to sign up for the cheapo service, Netflix states: “Starting in November, signing up will be easy — visit , and register with your email, date of birth, and gender to get started.”

CEO Reed Hastings hinted at an ad-based subscription plan in April, contrary to his previous insistence that the service would remain free of commercials.

“We… are advertising free,” Netflix said in a letter to shareholders in 2019. “That remains a deep part of our brand proposition.”

