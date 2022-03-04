Meghan Markle’s Half-Sister Sues Her Over Oprah ‘Lies’

Meghan Markle is being sued by her half-sister, Samantha Markle, over claims that her little sis’s big interview with Oprah Winfrey last year was full of “demonstrably false and malicious statements” designed to make her look like a money-grubbing, hanger-on.

The suit—filed in U.S. District Court in Tampa and obtained by Los Angeles—claims that ever since Meghan, 40, became “Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex” by marrying Prince Harry, she’s been peddling a fake “‘rags-to-royalty’ narrative” at the expense of Samantha, 57, and their father, Thomas Markle.

Samantha also claims that Meghan didn’t constrain her alleged maliciousness to the Oprah chat, but that she also supplied untruths to the author of the best-selling royal tell-all Finding Freedom “to destroy [Samantha’s] reputation and which have subjected [her] to humiliation, shame and hatred on a worldwide scale.”

What’s more, despite Meghan’s testimony to Oprah that she is “an only child,” Samantha contends that her existence undermines that claim. The suit further attests that Meghan has a brother.

Samantha says it’s also a lie that she only changed her surname to Markle in her 50s, after Meghan began hitching her wagon to the House of Windsor. Meghan’s assertions that she barely knew Samantha and had last seen her anywhere from 10 to 19 years ago are also false, according to the suit—which notes that Samantha Markle suffers from multiple sclerosis and is confined to a wheelchair.

In the filing, Samantha takes particular issue with several key elements in Meghan’s Cinderella story.

While we know that Meghan worked at a Humphrey Yogart shop in the back of a Sherman Oaks Gelson’s as a teen, Samantha contends that many of her sister’s humblebrags about having “essentially raised herself from virtual poverty” are nonsense. According to the suit, although Meghan has said to Oprah, on Ellen Degeneres’s show, and in an open letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that she “was forced from the age of 13 to work in a series of low-paying jobs to ‘make ends meet,'” her family was actually quite well-to-do.

Samantha says their dad “was a highly successful television lighting director for 45 years on various hit television shows… with two Emmy Awards and 13 Emmy nominations for excellence in lighting design; Mr. Markle’s income placed him in the top 10 percent of annual household incomes.”

Rather than the scrappy, self-reliant urchin Meghan has depicted in many a tale, the lawsuit states that she “attended elite and expensive private schools and dance and acting classes in Los Angeles paid for by her Father; Mr. Markle also paid for all of Defendant’s college education at Northwestern, including tuition, rent and living expenses and even took out loans to cover the considerable cost.”

Even after Meghan graduated from college, Samantha says, “Mr. Markle paid for Defendant’s apartment and other expenses until she could afford to take care of herself.”

Samantha is seeking $75,000 plus attorney fees.

Meghan Markle’s attorney, Michael Kump, said in a statement to Los Angeles Friday, “This baseless and absurd lawsuit is just a continuation of a pattern of disturbing behavior. We will give it the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves.”

