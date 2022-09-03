Marvel Reveals Origin Story for Upcoming First Gay Spider-Man

For those who appreciate the vastness of the Marvel Multiverse—as well as its inner-mini-multiverse, the Spider-Verse—the only important question when it was revealed in June that the comic company was bringing out the first-ever (openly) gay Spider-Man in its Edge of Spider-Verse book series was, “What’s his origin story?”

On Friday, Marvel offered some very basic answers to that question by releasing new art and several cover reveals for Edge of Spider-Verse #5, which goes on sale October 5, by writer Steve Foxe—currently penning X-Men ’92—and artist Kei Zama. As Comicbook.com reports, the new Spider-hero, called Web-Weaver, is “a fashion designer who works for Avenger Janet Van Dyne” and who, in a trick of fate, shoves Peter Parker out of the way and in turn gets bitten by a certain radioactive or otherwise mutated arachnid.

Marvel further describes Web-Weaver as a “not-so-mild mannered fashion designer at Van Dyne [who] gets spider-powers and shows us a very different kind of Spider-Slayer.”

What, precisely, a fashion designer working for an Avenger was doing on a high school tour of Oswald Industries’ NYC HQ is unclear, but it’s sure to be part of a ripping yarn.

As CosmicBookNews reports, Foxe wrote in a since-deleted June tweet, “Something I realized immediately when conceiving Web-Weaver is that he can’t — and shouldn’t — represent ALL gay men. No single character can. His fearlessly femme identity is central to who he is, but it’s not the STORY…which you can experience for yourself in September!”

Queerty notes that Spider-Man has had a particularly strong gay fandom, stating, “Spider-Man has had a choke-hold on the gay community for decades. Even before heartthrob actors started bring the hero to the big screen, the lythe, lycra-clad lad with nothing but quippy one-liners and a cool $3 in his bank account has been a queer crowd favorite.”

The website points out that Andrew Garfield wanted Michael B. Jordan to be his M.J., that Tom Holland said “of course” Spider-Man could be gay, and that Marisa Tomei wanted her Aunt May character to have a girlfriend, rather than Jon Favreau’s Harold “Happy” Hogan. Queerty further recalls the time when all three Spider-Men got together for Spider-Man: No Way Home and Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland reportedly could not help but to “compare bulges.”

That’s gay?

