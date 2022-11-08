Mandatory Evacuations Ordered As Storm Passes Over Southern California

A significant storm system has prompted mandatory evacuations across several Southern California counties due to the threat of flooding

Mandatory evacuations are ordered across Los Angeles and Orange counties as a storm system is likely to bring flooding and debris flows into the area.

A voluntary evacuation order took effect at 4 a.m. Tuesday for Modjeska, Silverado, and Williams in the Bond Fire area of Orange County; this was later updated to a mandatory evacuation order, with the Sheriff’s Department closing all roads to the affected areas. Total rainfall for this three-day storm is expected to last through Wednesday and bring up to three inches in coastal and valley locations, while some mountain and foothill areas could see as much as five inches.

Strong early season storm expected to bring 1-3 inches of rain through Wed across coastal/valley areas, and 2-5 inches in the mountains. Highest rain amounts expected on Tuesday. #LArain #LAWeather #cawx pic.twitter.com/adpbfFVqPm — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 8, 2022

According to Nation Weather Service forecasters, the first wave of the storm brought heavy rainfall to southern and eastern Los Angeles County and nearly five inches of precipitation to the eastern San Gabriel mountains and other areas. The second wave of the storm was expected to hit Ventura County before making its way to Los Angeles County.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, the storm has already claimed the life of one individual and left two missing in Ontario after rushing storm water washed away a group of six. Of the six individuals, only three individuals were found alive.

» The most significant rain since December of last year will impact L.A. in the coming days as a storm bringing not only rain but mountain snow and gusty winds is expected to last through Wednesday.

While the storm brings some rain to a state that regularly experiences droughts, Casey Oswant, a weather service meteorologist in San Diego, says the storm brings another major concern.

“We are expecting strong winds from the coast into the deserts,” Oswant said. “The two main impacts are the rain and the wind…Snow will still be an impact, but not until later tonight, and it will mainly be above 6,000 and 7,000 feet.”

The storm is expected to pass by Wednesday. Scott Rowe, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, believes that it will likely “be the season’s heaviest snowfall to date.”

Concern was voiced in Orange County about the rare severe weather coming on Election Day. Representatives of both parties voiced their hopes that the rain doesn’t depress voter turnout.

“We’re hoping the rain storm doesn’t depress the voter storm,” Orange County Republican Party Chairman Fred Whitaker said. Meanwhile, Orange County Democratic Party Chair Ada Briceno was out in the rain knocking on doors.

“I believe it will have an impact,” Briceno told City News Service. “But we’ve got to push them to vote.”

City New Service contributed to this article.

