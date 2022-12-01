Man to Plead Guilty in Pasadena Planned Parenthood BB Gun Attacks

The airgun bandit was found with over a dozen BB guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition, and multiple gun-making supplies

Richard Royden Chamberlin, the Inland Empire man charged with repeatedly attacking a Pasadena Planned Parenthood with BB guns, agreed to plead guilty to violating the federal Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act on Tuesday.

Chamberlin, 54, maintains a second residence in Ontario but targeted the Pasadena facility nearly a dozen times while he lived in Altadena. According to a statement released by the District Attorney’s office, Chamberlin was previously convicted in Arizona in 2012 for the felony of attempted transportation of a narcotic and admitted to carrying a loaded .22-caliber gun during the Planned Parenthood attacks. He will plead guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition as well.

Chamberlin’s attacks spanned June 2020 to May 2021, with the first incident occurring on June 27th when Chamberlin fired BB pellets from his car, shattering clinic windows and intimidating staff. As the attacks continued, Chamberlin would fire his air gun during open clinic hours, allegedly almost hitting one patient’s support companion during a March attack. When the Pasadena Police Department stopped Chamberlin in May as he was driving away from the clinic, he had eight BB guns in his possession, including several designed to look like assault rifles, as well as a .22-caliber pistol loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition.

Chamberlin was arrested in May following the stop, triggering an FBI investigation that led to a search of both of Chamberlin’s residences, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. The search led to the discovery of thousands of rounds of ammunition in Ontario, as well as gun powder, a dozen more BB guns, a contraption resembling a flash-suppressor, a gun-making kit, gun parts, and Planned Parenthood-related documents.

Chamberlin also allegedly sold four firearms to a local store and transferred ownership of eight firearms to a neighbor in an effort to dispose of his remaining weapons.

A date has not been scheduled for Chamberlin’s formal plea entry in court. He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign for our newsletters today