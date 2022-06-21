Man and Woman Found Shot Dead on Bench at Oxnard Station

The city of Oxnard is offering $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in any homicide within city limits

Oxnard police are investigating a man and woman found shot to death on a train station platform bench Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the Oxnard Transportation Center (OTC) at 201 East Fourth Street at 6:30 a.m. “regarding two subjects bleeding and unresponsive,” the Oxnard Police Department said in a release provided to Los Angeles. “Upon officer’s arrival, they discovered a male and a female who were seated on a bench on the train station platform along the tracks, north of the Oxnard Transportation Center. They both appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency medical personnel arrived and quickly pronounced both subjects dead at the scene.”

Although the Oxnard Police are withholding the names of the victims pending family notification, the statement identified them as a 34-year-old hispanic woman and 66-year-old Black man.

The Los Angeles Times, however, identified the victims as Nicole M. Albillar, 33, and William D. Tenner, 57, according to the Ventura County medical examiner’s office. Both were from Oxnard and one victim is believed to have been homeless, according to the Times.

Police estimate that the victims were murdered several hours before their bodies were discovered. The cause and time of death remain pending until examinations are complete.

The Oxnard Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation and is asking anyone who may have seen or heard something to come forward. If you have information about these murders, the Oxnard Police urge you to contact Detective Kaya Boysan at 805-385-7645 or submit a tip online.

Detectives are also asking that you check your security camera recordings or other devices for any suspicious activity that could lead to a break in the case. Your videos or images can be uploaded to the Oxnard Police Department’s website.

Tipsters can choose to remain anonymous.

The city of Oxnard offers a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction any individuals responsible for committing homicides within the city.

