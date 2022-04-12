Mail Service in Santa Monica Halted After String of Attacks

U.S. Postal Service was suspended in a Santa Monica neighborhood after several letter carriers were assaulted

The United States Postal Service has indefinitely suspended service to a Santa Monica neighborhood Monday following recent reports that several mail carriers had been attacked in the area.

Residents received USPS notices advising them that “delivery service is hereby suspended to all addresses located on the 13-hundred block of 14th street,” CBSLA reports.

So far only one police report has been linked to the mail stoppage, but USPS notes that “multiple carriers have been subjected to assaults and threats of assault from an individual who has not been located or apprehended.”

The one reported incident occurred early on the evening of January 19, when a mail carrier was set upon by a broomstick-wielding person who lives near the intersection of 14th Street and Arizona Avenue. The postal worker was not injured in the attack and declined to have the case prosecuted.

The assailant “is known to our officers and also to the mail carrier he attacked” a spokeswoman for the Santa Monica Police Department tells KTLA. “If there were other incidents of USPS mail carriers being attacked, we were unable to locate additional reports.”

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said in a statement that it is aware of “recent reports of suspicious activity” toward postal carriers in Santa Monica, and that inspectors are investigating the incidents, according to KTLA. “This is an unusual, but necessary step to protect our employees,” a USPS representative said.

In the meantime, residents must pick up their mail at the post office on 7th Street, though USPS says packages will still be delivered to the affected area.

“It doesn’t make sense,” one local told KTLA. “Why do I have to drive to the post office, pay for parking, for mail that should be delivered?”

