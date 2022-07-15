Magic Mountain Opens 20th Coaster: ‘Wonder Woman: Flight of Courage’

The new 13-story ride gives Six Flags Magic Mountain more roller coasters than any other theme park in the world

It’s the big 2-0. Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia will open its 20th roller coaster this weekend with the addition of “Wonder Woman: Flight of Courage.” With the new attraction based on the lasso-wielding Amazon, Magic Mountain now boasts more roller coasters than in any other theme park in the world.

As NBC Los Angeles reports, the new coaster, which began construction just one year ago, climbs 13 stories in the air and is full of twists and turns—the two-minute ride features three full inversions. It is also “the tallest and longest single-rail coaster on the planet,” the park said, with “over 3,300 feet of track, towering 13 stories and soaring at speeds up to 58 miles-per-hour.” That’s about half the speed of terminal velocity, so you’ll know you’re having fun.

Plus, when the action starts, a 131-foot climb culminates in an eye-goggling, 87-degree first drop.

As the tallest and longest single-rail coaster on the planet, terrifyingly, that means no one will be sitting to the left or right of you.

“It’s just you with the track,” said Elizabeth Ringas of American Coaster Enthusiasts, who took the ride early for KTLA. Just like Wonder Woman, you’ll have to find your courage during this flight.

“Wonder Woman” will live in the six-acre DC Universe area of the park, alongside “Batman: The Ride” and “Teen Titans Turbo Spin.”

The ride opens to the public Saturday, July 16.

