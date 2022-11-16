Los Angeles Rapper Blueface Arrested for Attempted Murder in Vegas

Undercover cops snatched Blueface off the street on a warrant for attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon and shooting off his gun

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department arrested Los Angeles-born rapper Blueface—legally known as Jonathan Porter—on Tuesday, after issuing a warrant for attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, TMZ reports. According to a statement from the LVMPD, the charges are in relation to an October 8 shooting.

Earlier today, LVMPD detectives arrested 25-year-old Johnathan Porter for a shooting that took place on October 8 near Sunset Rd. and S. Las Vegas Blvd. Click here for more: https://t.co/mzLjQW30ti pic.twitter.com/uM4v7juT6n — LVMPD (@LVMPD) November 16, 2022

“On November 15, 2022 at approximately 2:40 p.m., LVMPD detectives arrested 25-year-old Johnathan Porter on charges stemming from a shooting that took place on October 8, 2022 in the 6000 block of Windy Road,” the statement reads. “Porter was arrested outside a business in the 300 block of Hughes Center Drive.”

In footage posted by TMZ, Blueface and his girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, are sitting on a bench looking at their phones when a group of undercover police officers swarms them, grab him, and slams him against a wall.

He was pinned down and cuffed outside of Lo-Lo’s Chicken and Waffles. Eyewitnesses allege that six to eight officers were involved in the rapper’s arrest. The officers claimed on the scene that they were executing an open warrant for his arrest, TMZ claims.

In February, Blueface was arrested for gun possession after following a traffic stop in California. One year earlier, he was sought out by the police after being recorded attacking a bouncer at a California club who denied him entry without an ID.

In 2019, he was charged with one felony count of carrying a loaded handgun without registration, but it was dropped in October of that year.

More information regarding his arrest is yet to be released, but LVMPD says that his booking photo will be provided on their Twitter page once it becomes available.

Gun violence committed amongst and against hip-hop and rap artists has continued to surge, resulting in the loss of many up-and-coming or prominent figures in the scene.

At the beginning of November, Takeoff of “Migos” was killed in an early morning shooting in Houston; he was not involved himself. Just two months before, PnB Rock was shot dead after a man attempted to rob him at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in South L.A. Five other artists this year have also lost their lives to gun violence.