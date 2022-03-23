Woman Who Suffered Heart Attack at L.A. Marathon Dies

Trisha Paddock of Rancho Palos Verdes, who collapsed at the finish line of the marathon Sunday, has died at a local hospital

A woman who suffered a heart attack and collapsed at the finish line of the Los Angeles Marathon has died, race organizers announced Tuesday.

Trisha Paddock of Rancho Palos Verdes was a participant in the Charity Challenge Half Marathon, organizers said in statement.

At 12:10 p.m. Sunday, firefighters “came in contact” with Paddock, who had collapsed at the finish line, when they responded to “a medical complaint that escalated to a witnessed cardiac arrest,” according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

“This is a devastating loss, and our deepest sympathies go out to her family and loved ones,” marathon organizers said. “We would like to express our gratitude and appreciation to all the first responders, paramedics, and medical personnel who were immediately on the scene.”

Organizers added that they are in touch with the Paddock family and are “supporting them through this very difficult time.”

More than a dozen medical personnel, including the fire department’s Bicycle Medic Team, provided aid before transporting Paddock to a local hospital, where she died, City News Service reports.

Paddock’s age was unclear as race officials listed it as 46, while the LAFD said she was 44, according to the Los Angeles Times. It is also unclear which day she died.

A GoFundMe campaign was created Sunday to help the Paddock family with medical and other critical expenses. As of Wednesday morning, they had raised more than $45,000, exceeding their $40,000 goal.

Paddock was the president of Palos Verdes High School’s parent teacher student association, according to a Facebook post.

“All who were lucky enough to be touched by Trisha’s presence in their lives knew her to be a beautiful soul,” the Facebook group said. “Her connections in our community ran deep and she will be profoundly missed by so many.”

Paddock had been running to raise funds for the Asian American Drug Abuse Program, which provides Asian Pacific Islanders and other under-served communities with substance abuse services throughout the county.

Paddock’s death was the first related to the marathon since 2007 when a 50-year-old man participating in the L.A. Bike Tour held in conjunction with the race died after going into apparent cardiac arrest, according to City News Service.

