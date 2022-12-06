Los Angeles Magazine Gets New Owners—And They’re Local!

The lifelong Angelenos formed a new company, Engine Vision Media, to run all three publications, which will be headquartered in Downtown L.A. The company will immediately take over operations, retaining all the existing staff including the publisher and editors.

Los Angeles Magazine—Southern California’s oldest glossy and the first city magazine in America—has been acquired by two prominent L.A. attorneys, defense lawyer Mark Geragos, and Ben Meiselas, a civil rights attorney and social media entrepreneur. The magazine, along with Pasadena and Orange Coast, was purchased from Detroit-based Hour Media on Monday. The price was not disclosed.

At a staff meeting earlier today, the magazine’s new owners said that after several years of shrinking budgets, they planned to invest significantly in the magazine’s journalism and expand its digital and social media presence, while also putting a new focus on live events.

Mark Geragos, co-founder of Engine Vision, said of the acquisition: “As someone who was born in downtown Los Angeles and raised in the Pasadena area, it’s a dream to help steward the legacy of these three incredible magazines and provide the resources needed to take them to the next level with a positive vision that celebrates the communities that these magazines serve.”

Ben Meiselas added: “Los Angeles, Pasadena, and Orange Coast are some of the most vibrant and incredible communities not just in California but in this country—from culture, to entertainment, to food, to business, to politics, I am looking forward to pursuing a new vision for these magazines to become a trusted sources of information and unifying forces in the community.”

