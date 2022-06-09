Los Angeles County Identifies Second Case of Monkeypox

The second patient is also a recent traveler and public health officials emphasize that the risk to the general population remains very low

Los Angeles County has identified it’s second case of presumed monkeypox, the Department of Public Health announced in a news release Wednesday, stressing that the “risk of monkeypox in the general population remains very low.”

The patient “is an adult resident who has history of recent travel,” the department said. “They are symptomatic but doing well and isolating away from others.”

Public Health adds that it is continuing to investigate and conduct contact tracing and post-exposure prevention for close contacts.

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. It is usually found in Central and West Africa and does not occur naturally in the US, according to the agency, but multiple cases of monkeypox have recently been reported in several countries that don’t normally report monkeypox, including the United States.

The first case detected in Los Angeles was reported last Thursday by health officials.

That patient was also identified as an adult resident who recently traveled “and had a known close contact to a case.” The department said last week that the patient was doing well, was not hospitalized, and was isolating from others.

California’s first monkeypox detection was reported on May 24, when health officials in Sacramento announced they were investigating a “likely” case of the disease. That patient had recently traveled to Europe.

The suspected case in Sacramento was reported a day after Dr. David Heymann, a leading adviser to the World Health Organization, said the spread of the virus was likely to have been sexually transmitted at raves held in Spain and Belgium.

Monkeypox is spread when a person comes into contact with an animal or human with the virus or through contact with materials such as clothing or linens, used by the infected person or prolonged exposure to respiratory droplets, according to L.A. Public Health. The virus typically enters the body through broken skin, respiratory droplets, or the mucous membranes (eyes, nose, or mouth). Because of this, transmission may also occur during sex through skin-to-skin and other intimate contact.

For more information, visit: http://ph.lacounty.gov/media/monkeypox/

