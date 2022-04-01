Betty White’s Seaside Carmel Home Goes on Sale for $7.95 Million

The legendary funny lady lived in the house with a view of the Bay from ”Mary Tyler Moore” through ”Golden Girls” and after

Betty White’s home of nearly 50 years, a wood-and-glass modern in the tucked-away town of Carmel-by-the-sea is for sale for $7.95 million by the late actress’s estate.

As real estate site Dirt reports, the four bedroom, 4.5 bath, 3,600+ square-foot house features a series of ridge-line skylights in a cathedral ceiling that fills the three-story home with natural light. There’s also a massive rough-cut stone fireplace in the living room; shoji screens that allow the dining area to be opened to or closed off from the kitchen, and picture windows coastline views across the bay.

But White’s house has a history more interesting than its specs. It began in 1978, when White and her third husband, game show host Aland Ludden, bought a quarter-acre parcel of land for a mere $170,000. This was no regular parcel—it sat on a high bulge overlooking Carmel Bay.

They commissioned architect Richard Hicks to build the house, and the three-story property was completed in 1981. Features include wall-to-wall carpeting, wood paneling, a cathedral ceiling with skylights, and a stone fireplace.

Sadly, Ludden died after spending just a few nights in the house.

White told Architectural Digest in 2012 that her favorite room in the house was the den. “It’s warm and cozy and decorated in gold-pink to match my golden retriever,” she said.

White had one other home, a house with yellow shutters in Brentwood, where she spent her final years due to its better accessibility to in-home care. She would have preferred to live in the Carmel house, the New York Post reported.

