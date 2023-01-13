Lisa Marie Presley, Daughter of Elvis, Dies at 54

The only child of Elvis Presley died on Thursday after going into cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, her mother confirmed

Lisa Marie Presley died on Thursday evening, just hours after going into cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, the Associated Press reports. Presley, who was the only child of rock’n’roll legend Elvis Presley, was 54 years old.

Priscilla Presley confirmed the news in a statement on Thursday evening.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” she wrote. “She was the most passionate, strong, and loving woman I have ever known.”

The daughter of the legendary rock’n’roll artist was in critical condition in a medically-induced coma in the afternoon and had been placed on life support with a temporary pacemaker, according to TMZ.

Earlier on Thursday, Priscilla Presley asked for prayers and privacy on Instagram, writing, “My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time.”

Presley was stricken this morning at her home, just two days after she appeared with her mother at the Golden Globes in support of Austin Butler, who was the winner of the Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy award for his portrayal of her father in Baz Luhrman’s biopic, Elvis.

A source “with direct knowledge” tells TMZ that Presley’s housekeeper found her unresponsive in her bedroom. At around the same time, Presley’s first husband, Chicago musician Danny Keough—who TMZ reports Presley had been living with for a while—arrived home from taking the kids to school and performed CPR until paramedics arrived. The EMTs were able to revive her pulse before transporting Presley to a local hospital.

TMZ reported that her mother joined her at the hospital at 1:19 p.m. PST.

Presley has four children, including actress Riley Keough and Benjamin Keough. After a series of high-profile relationships, including one with Nicholas Cage, Presley entered her fourth marriage with her guitarist and producer Michael Lockwood, with whom she had twin girls, Finely Aaron Love Lockwood and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood. She and Lockwood divorced in 2021.

A member of the Church of Scientology from 1997 to 2014, when she officially broke ties, Presley was among the list of witnesses called by prosecutors in the rape trial of Scientologist and That 70s Show actor Danny Masterson. Prosectors had claimed that the church pressured Presley to speak to one of the accusers, a long time friend, in order to “calm things down.” In November, however, Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller opted not to call her to the stand.

