‘Law & Order’ Crew Member Shot Dead on Location in Brooklyn

Greenpoint residents thought it was just part of the show when shots rang out early Tuesday morning, but it was real life NYC

A crew member was shot and killed on the set of Law & Order: Organized Crime in New York City Tuesday. The victim, Johnny Pizarro, worked as a parking and security guard for the show, tasked with moving equipment trucks and securing the set for the crew when filming on location.

At the time of the shooting—reported at 5:15 AM at N. Henry St. near Norman Ave. in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn—Pizarro was just beginning his shift, sitting in his car with an orange parking cone balanced on its roof. The shooter, who has not been identified, yanked open the door to the vehicle and shot the Pizarro multiple times in the face and neck before fleeing the scene, the New York Daily News reports. Pizarro was rushed to Woodhull Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead just before 6 a.m.

A fellow security guard and friend of the victim witnessed only part of the murder. “It happened so quick, too fast. I don’t even know who would do this or why or what,” he told the News.

Local residents in Greenpoint awoke to a sprawl of cop cars and yellow tape and assumed, as usual, it was all part of the act.

“This morning I woke up and saw the police officers,” resident Janus Czuj, 60, told the New York Post. “I thought it was a fake crime scene. I didn’t think it was a real tragedy… I tried to walk dogs here and saw the tape and thought, ‘Oh, it’s a movie,’ But this was a real shooting.”

Witnesses were unsure as to whether any verbal exchange preceded the killing, and the police say that the motive remains unclear. The investigation is ongoing.

Pizarro, a Queens local, was a husband as well as a father to a son and two daughters.

“He was a great guy, always laughing or making somebody laugh, you know?” a co-worker said.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.