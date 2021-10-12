LAUSD Extends Its COVID Vaccine Deadline for Staff to November 15

California’s largest school district has pushed back its initial deadline to avoid having to dismiss teachers and disrupt classes after a hectic year

Just days before the October 15 deadline, the Los Angeles Unified School District announced that it has extended the deadline for its employees to be vaccinated against COVID.

School officials pushed the deadline to November 15; employees now have to receive at least one dose of the vaccine by this Friday, October 15, and a second by the new deadline, ABC 7 reports.

In a news statement, an LAUSD representative said the extension was agreed upon “in order to protect the health and safety of all students and employees and also to ensure that all employees are able to be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine of their choice.”

Interim LAUSD Superintendent Megan Reilly told the Los Angeles Times that the district’s decision to push the deadline was to avoid a potential disruption at schools.

“We don’t want people to be out of jobs,” Reilly told the Times. “Our employees are one of the strongest assets that we have.” But at the same time, she said, “we’re absolutely adamant about keeping our schools the safest possible environment—and vaccinations are clearly the pathway to keeping them safe.”

All LAUSD students and employees are required to continue taking part in weekly COVID testing through the end of the semester.

