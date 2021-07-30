LAUSD Will Require Weekly COVID Testing for All Students and Staff—Even If They’re Vaxxed

The Los Angeles Unified School District announced changes to in-person learning rules based on guidance from the L.A. County Department of Public Health. The new protocols will require students and school staffers to be tested weekly for COVID-19—even if they’re fully vaccinated.

In a prior statement, LAUSD told fully vaccinated students and faculty that they wouldn’t need to get tested, but as the district prepares to open its doors on August 16, plans have changed. According to the district’s website, mobile testing teams will be visiting schools prior to the start of the semester; the district also has a dozen free testing sites for students, parents, and staff.

Other protocols will be in place to keep students and their teachers safe when in-person learning resumes, including mandatory masking, physical distancing, frequent hand washing, better air filtration systems, and free vaccinations. The district is continuing to urge all eligible students and faculty to get their jabs if they haven’t yet.

“Ultimately, the greatest protection against COVID and the Delta variant is vaccination,” LAUSD said in a statement.

