Larry Elder Once Said He’d Like to See a Stephen Miller Presidency

The gubernatorial recall candidate was once a mentor to the architect of Trump’s ”zero tolerance” immigration policy

Larry Elder, the conservative talk show host and frequent frontrunner among 46 recall candidates, would not only like to see himself installed as Governor of California, he would also like his old friend, former Trump senior policy advisor Stephen Miller, to lead the entire nation one day.

“I hope to live to see the day when you become president,” Elder once wrote to Miller in correspondence Los Angeles Times opinion columnist and Los Angeles contributor Jean Guerrero shared with the paper.

Miller responded, “Your kind words are heartening beyond measure,” and called Elder “the one true guide I’ve always had.”

Miller and Elder began developing their mentor/mentee relationship in the late 1990s and early 2000s, when Miller started calling Elder’s show as a student at Santa Monica High School, whose classmates remember him as a vehement opponent of immigration who “never hung out with women.” However, it wasn’t until 2016, when his protégé was on the verge of entering the White House, that Elder wished a fully grown Miller the Presidency.

During his time as senior advisor and White House director, Miller brought what some see as a Southern California-born style of white fear to bear on policy, and is largely credited with architecting the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy, which resulted in thousands of children being separated from their parents and confined in cages at border facilities. While in office, he’s also accused of moonlighting as an informal editor for right-wing outlet Breitbart, where he allegedly spread white nationalist propaganda.

Also while in office, Miller denied that his grandmother died of COVID and then contracted the virus himself.

Shortly before losing the 2020 election, Miller promised that if his administration was given another chance at the White House they would “be really cracking down aggressively on sanctuary cities.”

Elder has written that undocumented immigrants should be denied public benefits from education to emergency medical care.

