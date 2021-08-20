Larry Elder Says He “Never Brandished a Gun” at His Ex-fiancée While High

The Republican recall frontrunner denies an allegation from his ex that he flashed a piece at her while he was stoned in 2015.

Larry Elder, the conservative talk show host who has so far bested the many other Republican candidates in every major recall poll, is denying a claim made by his former fiancée that he showed her a gun during a bitter dispute while they were living together in 2015.

“I have never brandished a gun at anyone,” Elder said in statement Thursday. He added that he grew up in South L.A.: “I know exactly how destructive this type of behavior is,” he said.

Alexandra Datig, 51, says she worked on Elder’s program and that they had a relationship from 2013 to 2015, during which time she claims the GOP fave was using an abundant amount of medical marijuana and that he was high in 2015 when he went to a cabinet where he kept his gun “and made sure it was in my view,” the Associated Press reports.

“He did not point it at me, but he wanted to make sure that I knew that he was checking” to see that it was loaded, she said, but she never reported the alleged incident to the police.

In documents Datig provided to the AP, she depicts a life of emotional abuse with Elder. In an April 26, 2015 email, she said, “I feel trapped and afraid.”

Her claims come with little time to spare before the September 14 recall, and Datig—who says she is a sex-trafficking survivor who once worked for Hollywood madam Heidi Fleiss—explains that she didn’t come forward sooner because she never thought her ex stood a chance in the election.

“I didn’t take it seriously. But when Larry started to trend and become the frontrunner, I became extremely concerned,” she said.

Elder called the abuse claims “salacious allegations” but did not address the part about smoking all that weed.

“People do not get into public life precisely because of this type of politics of personal destruction,” he told the AP. “I am not going to dignify this with a response—it’s beneath me.”

Although they were never married, the two came to a settlement in 2015 in which Elder agreed to pay Datig $20,000 and cover her $5,000 legal retainer, plus $185 to dry clean her wedding dress. Elder also said that he and his assistant would sign a nondisclosure agreement regarding Datig, that he would write her a letter of recommendation for her work, and that they would “halt mutual insults.”

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.