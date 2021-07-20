Conservative Gabber Larry Elder Sues California Because He Didn’t Qualify for Recall Run

Conservative talk show host Larry Elder literally called “shenanigans” Monday after discovering that he’d been omitted from the official preliminary list of more than three dozen candidates hoping to unseat Governor Gavin Newsom in the September 14 recall election. Secretary of State Shirley Weber’s office says that Elder didn’t qualify to run thanks to “incomplete redacted and/or unredacted income tax returns that were filed,” but the syndicated chatterbox counters that he’s being targeting by California Democrats who fear his political prowess.

Elder filed suit in state Superior Court Tuesday to force Weber to include him on the final, certified list of candidates when the full cavalcade of names is released on Wednesday.

“We’ve complied with everything the secretary of state has required of us,” Elder tweeted on Monday. “The politicians in Sacramento know I’m the only candidate who can beat Gavin Newsom. They are afraid, and they are using whatever shenanigans they can to try to trip me up. It won’t work.”

We've complied with everything the Secretary of State has required of us. The politicians in Sacramento know I'm the only candidate who can beat Gavin Newsom. They are afraid, and using whatever shenanigans they can to try to trip me up.

It won't work.@ighaworth @realDailyWire https://t.co/AeWpMkxfEg — Larry Elder (@larryelder) July 19, 2021

That bravado doesn’t quite match the “aw, shucks” attitude Elder struck when he announced his would-be candidacy last week, calling it “a long shot” intended “to move the needle in the right direction.”

Elder also contends that Weber’s office hasn’t spelled out exactly what’s wrong with his returns, tweeting, “We filed redacted AND unreacted returns—over 200 pages of 5 years of tax returns. So they are saying either the redacted version or the unreacted version was ‘incomplete.’”

We filed redacted AND unreacted returns–over 200 pages of 5 years of tax returns. So they are saying either the redacted version or the unreacted version was “incomplete.” –Larry Elder https://t.co/mnvU6rOkTD#RecallGavinNewsom #WeveGotAStateToSave pic.twitter.com/rcmnrF7kNk — Larry Elder (@larryelder) July 19, 2021

Although it remains unclear whether or not Elder will actually be a candidate in the recall, that’s not stopping him from trying to squeeze some donations out of the situation.

“I’m suing the CA Sec. of State to honor the required items we submitted in order to run and to put me back on the ballot in the CA recall election,” Elder announced in another Monday tweet, adding, “I will not stand for these shenanigans, and I know you won’t either. Will you chip in to back up our fight?”

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.