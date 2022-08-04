LAPD to Send 200 More Cops to Hollywood to Fight Crime Explosion

L.A. has tried to be on the most progressive cutting edge of crime deterrence, but crime is rampant and people are sick of it

If you’ve read one too many stories lately demanding your gratitude that crime in Los Angeles isn’t quite so bad as it was in the late 1980s and early 1990s, you are in the majority of concerned Angelenos who are thoroughly sick of that tired excuse. And the Los Angeles Police Department agrees, announcing Wednesday that it is attempting to mitigate the soaring crime rate by adding 200 cops to the Hollywood area in coming weeks.

On Wednesday, KTLA reports, L.A. City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell and the LAPD revealed the plan to increase law enforcement’s presence in the neighborhood, which has recently seen horrific violence such as the brutal beating of a woman in a parking garage and a man shot in the chest during an iPhone robbery. Hollywood residents want these criminals, and other local trash, locked up.

Additionally, an unmarked crisis response team will conduct welfare checks on the homeless and those living with mental illness.

“I’m here as a resident, a concerned resident,” Cathy Hood said during a news conference held Wednesday morning in Hollywood, ABC7 reports. “I don’t feel 100 percent safe.”

O’Farrell sought to set the record straight on L.A.’s reputation for letting violent criminals walk—which some would argue has been the signature feature of possibly-outgoing crusader District Attorney George Gascon.

“If you come here to commit crime, you will be arrested, you will be prosecuted, you will be jailed or imprisoned,” O’Farrell said. “There is no permissiveness in Hollywood. We’re not going to permit or tolerate that.”

