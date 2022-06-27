LAPD Manhandles ‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin at Abortion Rights Rally

“Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken. This will not deter us,” Sweetin said

Full House star Jodie Sweetin spoke out Sunday after Los Angeles police officers shoved her to the ground during an abortion rights demonstration on the 101 Freeway.

Sweetin—best known for her role as Stephanie Tanner in Full House and spin-off Fuller House—was attempting to “lead a group of peaceful protestors away from the freeway” on Saturday when an officer pushed her, according to a video posted on social media by L.A. photojournalist, Mike Ade.

After hitting the pavement on a ramp beside the freeway, Sweetin quickly got back up, collected herself, then continued to demonstrate. One person can be heard yelling “What the fuck is wrong with you guys?” before the group of protestors started chanting, “No justice, no peace.”

“I’m extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights and take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court,” Sweetin, 40, said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She adds, “Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken. This will not deter us, we will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until ALL of us are free.”

Upon posting the video, which has now garnered millions of views on Twitter, Ade said, “It pained me to see @JodieSweetin thrown to the ground by members of the LAPD as she was trying to lead a group of peaceful protestors away from the freeway…SMH @LAPDHQ what are y’all doing?”

He added, “Jodi is the definition of a real one and fortunately she’s okay! But for others who chose to protest today move with caution and keep your head on swivel. It’s going to be a very long summer.”

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement that it was “aware” of the video and that they weren’t allowing protestors onto the freeway, according to THR.

“The force used will be evaluated against the LAPD’s policy and procedure,” the department said. “As the nation continues to wrestle with the latest Supreme Court decision, the Los Angeles Police Department will continue to facilitate 1st Amendment rights, while protecting life and property.”

Sweetin was one of several people who were allegedly assaulted by officers during demonstrations that took place over the weekend. Hundreds of protestors took to the streets across Los Angeles over the weekend to protest the Supreme Court’s Friday decision to reverse the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, ending the constitutional right to abortion. During those gatherings, several demonstrators, including journalists who had media credentials were roughed up, according to a series of videos posted on Instagram by Samuel Braslow, who is a reporter and photojournalist for the Beverly Hills Courier.

The LAPD said two people were arrested and four officers were injured during this weekend’s demonstrations, Fox Los Angeles reports.

On Friday, a 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking a police officer with a “makeshift flamethrower” during a demonstration in downtown L.A., KTLA reports. The officer, who received burn injuries, was taken to the hospital. The alleged attacker, Michael Ortiz, is now facing possible charges for attempted murder. His bail was set at $1 million.

A second person, who police identified as 23-year-old Juliana Bernado, was arrested after she allegedly tried to take an officer’s baton. Bernado was struck by a 40mm “less than lethal round” before officers took her into custody. She is facing possible charges for resisting arrest, according to police.

“I condemn the violence against officers that occurred last night and into today,” Police Chief Michel Moore said in a statement Saturday. “Individuals participating in such criminal activity are not exercising their First Amendment rights in protest of the Supreme Court decision, rather, they are acting as criminals. The Department will vigorously pursue prosecution of these individuals.”

A fourth day of demonstrations is scheduled to continue on Monday, with some local groups calling for daily protests at federal buildings and courthouses, NBC Los Angeles reports.

One collective is calling for a 2 p.m. walkout Monday afternoon at the United States Courthouse, located at 350 W 1st Street in Downtown L.A.

