L.A. Woman Accidentally Buys $10 Mil Lottery Ticket at Valley Vons

LaQuedra Edwards is a newly-minted lottery millionaire—with the help of a little jostling from a stranger in Tarzana

A woman, bumped by a stranger, hit the wrong button on a California Scratchers machine in the Valley, and the card that came out was a $10 million winner, ABC7 reports.

Did anyone ever tell you there are no accidents?

Like something out of a Lucia Berlin story, LaQuedra Edwards was putting $40 into a California Scratchers machine at a Tarzana Vons when some rude person jostled her.

“He just bumped into me, didn’t say a thing and just walked out the door,” Edwards recalled in a news release from the California Lottery on Wednesday.

Instead of buying several cheaper tickets as she’d been planning, Edwards accidentally purchased a $30 200x Scratchers ticket. At first, she was annoyed that she had unintentionally blown 75 percent of her lottery fund on just one shot, but when she got back to her car and scratched off the card, Edwards discovered that her world had suddenly changed.

“I didn’t really believe it at first, but I got on the 405 Freeway and kept looking down at (the ticket) and I almost crashed my car,” Edwards said. “I pulled over, looked at it again and again, scanned it with my (California Lottery mobile) app and I just kept thinking, ‘This can’t be right.'”

“I’m still in shock,” she added. “All I remember saying once I found out how much I just won was, ‘I’m rich!'”

Lottery officials said the Vons store where Edwards bought the Scratcher received $50,000 for selling the winning ticket, according to ABC7.

Edwards plans to use her bounty to buy a house and launch a nonprofit organization.

