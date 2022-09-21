L.A. Sheriff Sends Marilyn Manson Sex Crime Probe to D.A. Gascón

After a 19-month investigation of sex abuse allegations, the district attorney will decide if he can make a charge against Manson stick

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has concluded its investigation into the sexual abuse allegations leveled at Marilyn Manson and sent its findings on Monday to L.A. District Attorney George Gascón to decide if the evidence supports filing criminal charges against the pop star.

LASD began its investigation of Manson in February of 2021, weeks after his former fiancee, Evan Rachel Wood, claimed in a since-deleted Instagram post that Manson had been “grooming” her since she was a teenager “and horrifically abused me for years.” The Westworld actress was in a relationship with Manson from 2007-2010, a period of time she described in the HBO two-part docuseries Phoenix Rising, as well as on her Instagram account.

“I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission,” she wrote. “I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail.” Wood also testified to the alleged abuse, without naming Manson, in front of a congressional subcommittee in 2018. Her testimony was part of a hearing to get the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights Act enacted across every state.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the LASD’s Special Victims Bureau spent 19 months looking into incidents occurring between 2009 and 2011, when Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, lived in West Hollywood.

Multiple women aside from Wood have accused Manson of abuse. Manson has denied the allegations, which were detailed in a lengthy Rolling Stone report last year. In March, the singer sued Wood and artist Illma Gore in L.A. County Superior Court, accusing them of defamation, fraud and conspiracy.

Manson, meanwhile, is being sued by Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco, who was in a relationship with the performer for three years and filed suit against him in April 2021, claiming Manson raped and tortured her, and that he and his former manager violated U.S. human trafficking laws by luring her from London to L.A. on the pretense of working on a music video.

Still, Manson has gotten a boost from his fan base, who have been using Johnny Depp’s legal victory to troll Wood and others on social media in a similar manner to the torrent of online abuse directed at and about Amber Heard during the trial. In August, newly released documents from the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard case revealed text messages between the Pirates of the Caribbean star and his friend Manson, who complained that his wife Lindsay was “Amber 2.0” and that “she filed a restraining order. Said I beat her up. And gave the cops my address.”

Gascón released a statement on social media last week, before the investigation had concluded.

You asked and the D.A. answered! The #AskTheDA series continues with episode 5! Here D.A. Gascón answers a question about the investigation into allegations made against Brian Warner, better known as Marilyn Manson #LACounty #QandA #LADAOffice #Victims #MarilynManson pic.twitter.com/iHcqxbow9I — George Gascón (@LADAOffice) September 12, 2022

“The District Attorney is committed to investing in trauma-informed care for all victims of sexual assault, abuse, and intimate partner violence,” he says in the statement. “We understand how difficult it may be to come forward as a victim, especially when the case involves this level of notoriety, and are dedicated to treating all victims with the highest levels of care and respect.”

In her suit against Manson, Bianco described him as “so much worse than his persona.”

