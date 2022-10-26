L.A. City Council Returns to Raucous Chamber in Raging Racism Scandal

Protestors filled Los Angeles City Hall Tuesday with chants of “No resignations, no meeting!” after the council tried to return to business as usual two weeks after an audio recording of a redistricting meeting punctuated by racist remarks from former Councilwoman and President Nury Martinez and other members was leaked to the public. Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo, however, are still hoping to evade the consequences of the damning audio, defying calls to resign from their fellow council members, President Joe Biden, and, more importantly, their constituents.

City Council members, who were heading back to work have been met with throngs of protestors chanting and slapping benches, insisting that City Council meeting be placed on hold until de León and Cedillo remove themselves from public service in Los Angeles.

What makes this meeting especially nuts is that, if you are watching remotely, you can hear the dial-in public comment. But if you are in the room, you hear nothing but chanting and the slapping of benches. Nothing the callers are saying is audible for council members pic.twitter.com/iYzuUMXSXc — David Zahniser 🦅 (@DavidZahniser) October 25, 2022

In the recording, de León, Cedillo, and former City Council President Nury Martinez openly discuss appointing Heather Hutt as a fill-in council member for 10th District Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas, who was suspended as he faces federal corruption charges because they believed Hutt would support them. Hutt was then appointed to the seat in September.

Though many council members have denounced Cedillo and de León, newly installed City Council President Paul Krekorian made sure the message was not a subtle one, warning the shameless pols, “There is no path forward that includes your continued participation in this council.” And protesters have grown only more vocal as in-person meetings revved up again Tuesday.

Link to live stream for anyone https://t.co/7DntRQmff9 SAP in Spanish https://t.co/ydt3f25hRY — apeirogonal apama (@digitaldeath) October 25, 2022

As protesters raised a ruckus in hopes of shutting all meetings down until the unabashed members take a clue and go, Krekorian and his colleagues have been using noise-cancelling headphones to drown out the sound of the protesting masses and continue with meetings as scheduled—which, perhaps, will also lead voters to reconsider how much they really want the rest of that lot to remain in their perpetual power.

The council was set to discuss a special election to fill the seat of disgraced Martinez, who resigned shortly after it was made public that she told colleagues in her corner of the L.A. political machine that Councilman Mike Bonin’s young Black son was like “a monkey” and other pretty repellant stuff.. The council was also expected to consider the budget for the special election and a runoff—if necessary—which they have estimated will require the allocation of $7.6 million for both elections.

