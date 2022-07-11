Olympian Kim Glass Attacked with Metal Pipe in Downtown L.A.

The Olympic volleyball silver medalist says a homeless man threw a metal pipe at her in broad daylight in an act of random violence

Kim Glass, who medaled in volleyball for Team USA in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and modeled for Sports Illustrated‘s swimsuit issue, was violently attacked in downtown Los Angeles in broad daylight over the weekend.

Glass says she was leaving lunch with a friend when a homeless man threw a metal pipe that hit her in the face.

On the scene, good Samaritans came to help her, while others restrained the man who threw the pipe until help had arrived.

The man was identified Monday as Semeon Tesfamariam, 51. He was jailed and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed, according to KTLA. He is being held without bail.

In a video posted to her Instagram stories, Glass could be seen with one eye nearly swollen shut and a wound that required stitches to close.

Glass described the moment she saw the man who attacked her.

“He had something in his hand,” she said. “And he just looked at me with some pretty hateful eyes. As I turned to tell my friend, ‘I think something’s wrong with him and I think he’s going to hit the car’ — before I knew it, a big metal bolt-like pipe hit me,” she said. “He literally flung it from the street, so he was not even close to me at all.”

She said she had fractures in her face and had received stitches.

Glass warned viewers to stay vigilant.

“Guys, just be safe out there… I wasn’t ready for it and there’s a lot of mentally ill people on these streets right now,” she said. “You shouldn’t have to be fearful when you walk, but it’s true.”

