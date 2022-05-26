Kevin Spacey to be Charged with Multiple Sex Assaults in England

Just when the oft-accused actor was trying to restart his career in Cannes, a new series of sex crimes charges are in the offing for Spacey

U.K. authorities are bringing new sex crimes charges against actor Kevin Spacey in alleged incidents involving multiple victims, the Crown Prosecution Service—Britain’s version of a district attorney—announced in a press release Thursday.

“The CPS has authorised criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men,” Rosemary Ainslie, Head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said in the release. “The CPS has also authorised one charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The authority to charge follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.”

Spacey is being charged with assaulting one complainant two times in March 2005, a second alleged victim twice in August 2008, and a third person once in April 2013. All the alleged attacks occurred in London except the 2013 incident, which authorities say took place in Gloucester.

CPS added, “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

It is unclear if the charges are related to Spacey’s years at London’s Old Vic theatre, where he was artistic director from 2004 to 2015. Last spring, Scotland Yard’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offenses Command reportedly presented its findings in at least six sexual assault claims made against Spacey to the Crown Prosecution Service for the incidents which allegedly took place between 1996 and 2013.

These are but a sampling of the allegations the oft-accused double-Oscar winner has faced in the last decade or so.

Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp claims Spacey assaulted him during a party at Spacey’s home in 1984 when he was 14 and Spacey was 24 or 25. Spacey initially said he didn’t remember what, if anything, had happened, and then denied that Rapp was ever at his place and that any incident occurred. Spacey also famously made that situation much worse by using the moment to come out as gay—“I choose now to live as a gay man.”

Spacey and Rapp are still engaged in a civil suit regarding those accusations. Spacey also denies claims by a former plaintiff in the same New York civil suit. The accuser, identified only as “C.D.,” says that when he was a 14-year-old student in Spacey’s acting class in the early 1980s, the still unknown actor “attempted to anally sodomize the plaintiff, C.D., who…said ‘No’ multiple times.”

C.D. was cut from that $40 million suit when he refused to be identified.

In other Spacey allegations, a twenty-something production assistant on his defunct Netflix series House of Cards accused Spacey of sexually harassing him in 2012 when he was assigned to drive the star to the hospital after he injured himself while shooting a promo. Another young House of Cards actor has accused Spacey of taking him into the Getty Center when it was closed and empty and groping him there after he refused an invitation to his room at Malibu’s Shutters on the Beach hotel.

Spacey is in still in arbitration over $31 million Cards‘ producers say he owes them because his alleged attack on Rapp, they say, forced them to fire Spacey and end the series. Spacey has maintained that they knew all about the allegations and, therefore, knew just what they were getting into.

Closed cases against Spacey include one in 2019 in which Nantucket prosecutors had to drop felony sex assault charges after the alleged victim couldn’t answer questions about deleting evidence from his cell phone and subsequently pleaded the Fifth.

There are also three accusers who died that year. One was an anonymous massage therapist who claimed Spacey forced him to grab his genitals during a session at his Malibu estate (L.A. prosecutors dropped that case); Author Ari Behn, who said Spacey grabbed him “right in the balls” at a Nobel Prize concert and killed himself on Christmas Day; and Linda Culkin, a nurse who was fatally struck by a car outside of Boston after accusing Spacey of sexually assaulting an underage boy who had been a patient of hers.

Spacey has maintained his innocence throughout all of these scandals. In fact, he was one of many problematic actors who were attempting comebacks at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Well, maybe next year.

