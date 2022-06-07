Karen Bass v Rick Caruso: Here’s Who Celebrities Are Endorsing for L.A. Mayor

On the eve of election day, Los Angeles’ mayoral celebrity endorsement race is out of control. Rich Caruso nabbed Kim Kardashian, Snoop Dogg, and Elon Musk, while Karen Bass has Steven Spielberg, Magic Johnson, and Ariana Grande in her corner. How much power does a tweet for Caruso to Katy Perry’s 108 million followers stack up against support for Bass from 99-year-old liberal legend Norman Lear?
With Bass and Caruso almost neck and neck (At least 3rd place candidate Kevin DeLeon has starchitect Frank Gehry on his side) will the Tweets and sound bites swing voters? If neither candidate gains more than 50% of the vote they will face a runoff election in November. We’ve been tracking the arms race for endorsements of the front runners and here’s how they stack up.
Rick Caruso
Katy Perry
RICK CARUSO FTW ❗️
— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) June 5, 2022
Snoop Dogg
Wolfgang Puck
Thank you @WolfgangPuck for your endorsement. I will always put this city first. #CarusoCan pic.twitter.com/dt0HVtaguz
— Rick J. Caruso (@RickCarusoLA) April 16, 2022
Elon Musk
Los Angeles is fortunate to have someone like Rick Caruso running for mayor. He’s awesome.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 3, 2022
Gwyneth Paltrow
Kim Kardashian
.@KimKardashian endorsed LA mayoral candidate @RickCarusoLA in an enthusiastic pitch to her 313 million Instagram followers, saying he would help with crime and homelessness. pic.twitter.com/D8fOtj59dM
— Julia Wick (@sherlyholmes) May 27, 2022
Kris Jenner
Ted Sarandos
Maria Shriver
Clarence Avant
Olivia Jade Giannulli (influencer and daughter of Lori Loughlin)
Scooter Braun
Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel
George Lopez
It matter , get out and vote ! RT @RickCarusoLA: VOTE…VOTE….VOTE
For the love of L.A. #CarusoCan pic.twitter.com/f9wn2VYh4k
— George Lopez (@georgelopez) May 31, 2022
Disney exec Dana Walden
Bryan Lourd
AMC’s Adam Aron
Karen Bass
Samuel L. Jackson
And a Hollywood-y garden event for Karen Bass next Saturday — hosts include Samuel L. Jackson and Don Cheadle. pic.twitter.com/SEGto31s0X
— Julia Wick (@sherlyholmes) April 15, 2022
Roger Goodell, commissioner of the National Football League
Jeffrey Katzenberg
Ken Jeong
Ariana Grande isn’t endorsing a candidate for LA Mayor, but she is in the anybody but Rick Caruso camp.
She posted this image for her 314 million Instagram followers reminding them if Rick Caruso gets over 50% of the votes in the primary, it’s game over for other candidates. pic.twitter.com/aiTEKY9IqC
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 5, 2022
Jackson Browne
Ari Emanuel
JJ Abrams
Donald Glover
Magic Johnson
Steven Spielberg
Octavia Spencer
Jennifer Garner
Norman Lear
Tracee Ellis Ross
Yvette Nicole Brown
Michael Eisner
David Nevins
Shonda Rimes
Patricia Arquette
Valerie Bertinelli
Tiffany Haddish
Vote for @KarenBassLA don’t be Trash. pic.twitter.com/KuVI6r53Ic
— Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) June 5, 2022
John Legend
Another good reason to vote for Karen Bass for Mayor of LA. Our family voted today. Californians, make sure you vote by tomorrow evening! https://t.co/CFkbo7m8TD pic.twitter.com/fDdLnxuvP2
— John Legend (@johnlegend) June 6, 2022
Meredith Salenger
Amber Tamblyn
Lea Thompson
Paula Poundstone
Holly Robinson Peete
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Piper Perabo
Actress Annette O’Toole
Andy Kindler
Director Phil Lord
Kathy Griffin
Los Angeles! Please vote for @KarenBassLA! We say we should elect more black women, so do it. Rick Caruso is a mini trump. https://t.co/UjUTiZzEcO
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) June 3, 2022
