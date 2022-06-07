Karen Bass v Rick Caruso: Here’s Who Celebrities Are Endorsing for L.A. Mayor

From Katy Perry and Snoop Dogg to Magic Johnson and Ariana Grande, these stars have vocalized who will receive their vote Tuesday
On the eve of election day, Los Angeles’ mayoral celebrity endorsement race is out of control. Rich Caruso nabbed Kim Kardashian, Snoop Dogg, and Elon Musk, while Karen Bass has Steven Spielberg, Magic Johnson, and Ariana Grande in her corner. How much power does a tweet for Caruso to Katy Perry’s 108 million followers stack up against support for Bass from 99-year-old liberal legend Norman Lear?

With Bass and Caruso almost neck and neck (At least 3rd place candidate Kevin DeLeon has starchitect Frank Gehry on his side) will the Tweets and sound bites swing voters? If neither candidate gains more than 50% of the vote they will face a runoff election in November. We’ve been tracking the arms race for endorsements of the front runners and here’s how they stack up.

Rick Caruso

Katy Perry

Snoop Dogg

Wolfgang Puck

Elon Musk

Gwyneth Paltrow

Kim Kardashian

Kris Jenner

Ted Sarandos

Maria Shriver

Clarence Avant

Olivia Jade Giannulli (influencer and daughter of Lori Loughlin)

Scooter Braun

Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel

George Lopez

Disney exec Dana Walden

Bryan Lourd

AMC’s Adam Aron

Karen Bass

Samuel L. Jackson

Roger Goodell, commissioner of the National Football League

Jeffrey Katzenberg

Ken Jeong

Ariana Grande

Jackson Browne

Ari Emanuel

JJ Abrams

Donald Glover

Magic Johnson

Steven Spielberg

Octavia Spencer

Jennifer Garner

Norman Lear

Tracee Ellis Ross

Yvette Nicole Brown

Michael Eisner

David Nevins

Shonda Rimes

Patricia Arquette

Valerie Bertinelli

Tiffany Haddish

John Legend

Meredith Salenger

Amber Tamblyn

Lea Thompson

Paula Poundstone

Holly Robinson Peete

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Piper Perabo

Actress Annette O’Toole

Andy Kindler

Director Phil Lord

Kathy Griffin

