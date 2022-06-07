Karen Bass v Rick Caruso: Here’s Who Celebrities Are Endorsing for L.A. Mayor

From Katy Perry and Snoop Dogg to Magic Johnson and Ariana Grande, these stars have vocalized who will receive their vote Tuesday

On the eve of election day, Los Angeles’ mayoral celebrity endorsement race is out of control. Rich Caruso nabbed Kim Kardashian, Snoop Dogg, and Elon Musk, while Karen Bass has Steven Spielberg, Magic Johnson, and Ariana Grande in her corner. How much power does a tweet for Caruso to Katy Perry’s 108 million followers stack up against support for Bass from 99-year-old liberal legend Norman Lear?

With Bass and Caruso almost neck and neck (At least 3rd place candidate Kevin DeLeon has starchitect Frank Gehry on his side) will the Tweets and sound bites swing voters? If neither candidate gains more than 50% of the vote they will face a runoff election in November. We’ve been tracking the arms race for endorsements of the front runners and here’s how they stack up.

Rick Caruso

Katy Perry

RICK CARUSO FTW ❗️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) June 5, 2022

Snoop Dogg

Wolfgang Puck

Thank you @WolfgangPuck for your endorsement. I will always put this city first. #CarusoCan pic.twitter.com/dt0HVtaguz — Rick J. Caruso (@RickCarusoLA) April 16, 2022

Elon Musk

Los Angeles is fortunate to have someone like Rick Caruso running for mayor. He’s awesome. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 3, 2022

Gwyneth Paltrow

Kim Kardashian

.@KimKardashian endorsed LA mayoral candidate @RickCarusoLA in an enthusiastic pitch to her 313 million Instagram followers, saying he would help with crime and homelessness. pic.twitter.com/D8fOtj59dM — Julia Wick (@sherlyholmes) May 27, 2022

Kris Jenner

Ted Sarandos

Maria Shriver

Clarence Avant

Olivia Jade Giannulli (influencer and daughter of Lori Loughlin)

Scooter Braun

Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel

George Lopez

It matter , get out and vote ! RT @RickCarusoLA: VOTE…VOTE….VOTE For the love of L.A. #CarusoCan pic.twitter.com/f9wn2VYh4k — George Lopez (@georgelopez) May 31, 2022

Disney exec Dana Walden

Bryan Lourd

AMC’s Adam Aron

Karen Bass

Samuel L. Jackson

And a Hollywood-y garden event for Karen Bass next Saturday — hosts include Samuel L. Jackson and Don Cheadle. pic.twitter.com/SEGto31s0X — Julia Wick (@sherlyholmes) April 15, 2022

Roger Goodell, commissioner of the National Football League

Jeffrey Katzenberg

Ken Jeong

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande isn’t endorsing a candidate for LA Mayor, but she is in the anybody but Rick Caruso camp. She posted this image for her 314 million Instagram followers reminding them if Rick Caruso gets over 50% of the votes in the primary, it’s game over for other candidates. pic.twitter.com/aiTEKY9IqC — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 5, 2022

Jackson Browne

Ari Emanuel

JJ Abrams

Donald Glover

Magic Johnson

Steven Spielberg

Octavia Spencer

Jennifer Garner

Norman Lear

Tracee Ellis Ross

Yvette Nicole Brown

Michael Eisner

David Nevins

Shonda Rimes

Patricia Arquette

Valerie Bertinelli

Tiffany Haddish

John Legend

Another good reason to vote for Karen Bass for Mayor of LA. Our family voted today. Californians, make sure you vote by tomorrow evening! https://t.co/CFkbo7m8TD pic.twitter.com/fDdLnxuvP2 — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 6, 2022

Meredith Salenger

Amber Tamblyn

Lea Thompson

Paula Poundstone

Holly Robinson Peete

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Piper Perabo

Actress Annette O’Toole

Andy Kindler

Director Phil Lord

Kathy Griffin

Los Angeles! Please vote for @KarenBassLA! We say we should elect more black women, so do it. Rick Caruso is a mini trump. https://t.co/UjUTiZzEcO — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) June 3, 2022

