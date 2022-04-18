Kardashians Commandeer Disneyland Ride All for Themselves

Disneyland guests just watched as Kim, Khloe, and their kids rode the Mad Hatter Tea Party all by themselves

It was an unhappy scene at Disneyland recently when, as a restless crowd watched, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, plus their children, jumped the line on the Mad Hatter Tea Party ride. Not only that, they seemed to have shut down the ride so they could have it all to themselves. Video captured on TikTok shows the happy billionaire family taking a spin inside the teacups alone, with the rest of the seats empty, according to Inside the Magic.

“PRINCESS DIANA didn’t even do this,” one user commented.

To be sure, Disney provides pay services that let guests speed ahead in line using a different queue—namely Lightning Lane and Disney Genie+. But it’s unclear whether the Kardashians used that service, and it doesn’t explain their solo ride.

Last December, Kim came one step closer to being allowed to practice law in California by passing the First-Year Law Students’ Exam, also known as the “baby bar”—a career she is pursuing because, she has said, she wants to correct systemic wrongs… Which apparently do not include the systemic scandal of behind-the-scenes Disneyland ride-grabbing.

Reps for Disney and Kim Kardashian did not return calls for comment.

The newest iteration of the Kardashian reality show, called The Kardashians, premiered on Hulu on April 14.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.