Kanye’s Lawyers Are Buying Newspaper Ads to Tell Him They Quit

Two newspapers in the Los Angeles area are in for an unusual revenue source as a Miami-based law firm tries to part ways with their client, disgraced rapper and vocal antisemite Kanye West through a paid advertisement. The attorneys say the elusive West—now legally Ye—can’t be served through traditional means because he cannot be found, and indeed they’re not the only ones who’ve been searching for him recently.

“Given Ye’s public status, publication of the Withdrawal Order will likely garner significant media attention, resulting in broader publication and provide an even greater likelihood of apprising Ye of the Order,” a lawyer in Greenberg Traurig LLP’s New York office wrote in a Friday filing.

Greenberg Traurig represents the newly married former mogul in a copyright lawsuit over his unfinished Donda 2 album, but the attorneys have been trying to quit the case since November. The firm released a statement at the time that referenced the outcry over Ye’s recent public comments, saying it was condemning “antisemitism and all hate speech or bigotry, which is repugnant to the core values we believe in and live.”

The statement continued, “This firm was founded by individuals who faced discrimination and many of us lost ancestors because of that kind of hate and prejudice. Our firm has notified the courts that we wish to withdraw from our representations and are moving to do so.”

U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres in Manhattan granted the firm’s motion to withdraw as Ye’s counsel on Nov. 30, but she also ordered the attorneys to personally serve him with the order. They said Friday they still have not done so, and asked for more time to try to reach Ye, referring to the firm as “GT” and saying the rapper “has actual notice of this Order through prior correspondence with GT and has thus far evaded service despite GT’s best efforts, including by deactivating the cell phone number GT previously used to contact Ye.”

According to the Friday’s filing, first obtained by AllHipHop, the lawyers now want until Feb. 9, and they want permission to serve West “by alternative means” including “publication in two Los Angeles area newspapers.” They are also mailing the order to “two possible addresses likely to be Ye’s California residences” in Calabasas and Malibu.

“Given GT’s diligent efforts personally serve Ye, good cause exists for the requested extension,” the filing states. “GT has dispatched process servers to the addresses it previously knew Ye to frequent, and has exhausted all methods of contacting Ye to arrange for service, including through Ye’s legal representatives and through Ye directly.”

The attorneys argue that case law allows people to be served via publication in a newspaper, and that the tactic is “particularly appropriate when, as here, there are indications that a defendant has engaged in ‘deliberate avoidance and obstruction’ to prevent service.”

Judge Torres has not yet ruled on the request, but she has previously granted extension requests due to Ye’s absenteeism.

Read the full document here.

