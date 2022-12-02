Kanye West Tossed from Twitter Again for Incitement to Violence, Swastika

Boss Elon Musk suspended Ye’s account after the wildly Jew-obsessed artist posted a graphic of the Star of David with a swastika inside

In the midst of Kanye West’s rampant antisemitism, he was—once again—suspended from Twitter in the wee hours Friday morning, just weeks after his account was reactivated, having previously been deactivated when Ye threatened to go “DEATH CON 3” on the Jewish race. Of West’s latest exile, Twitter Commander Elon Musk explained that the semitic-obsessed impresario had broken the platform’s rule against inciting violence.

In reply to a Tweet calling for Musk to “fix Kanye,” he replied that he “tried my best” and “Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”

I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

It seems the tweet that sparked the suspension was an image of the Star of David with a swastika in the center. West also posted screenshots of a purported conversation with Musk shortly before his latest ousting.

The tweet, now deleted, read “Well everyone we had a nice run Jesus is King.”

Kanye West angrily text Elon Musk for getting his Swastika Star of David symbol removed by Twitter. #DramaAlert pic.twitter.com/Hny3uNkLnZ — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) December 2, 2022

.@kanyewest tweets personal texts with @elonmusk sharing a symbol of a swastika inside a Star of David. Does Elon do anything about it? pic.twitter.com/3xA9x5YbYc — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) December 2, 2022

But while a swastika is no doubt a symbol of hate, is it really, by itself, a call to violence? Two former Twitter employees say no, telling the Washington Post that Ye’s tweet would have violated the company’s policy on hateful content, not incitement to violence.

There is also speculation that West’s ban—dealt by Musk himself—revolved around his last tweet, which was a picture of Musk shirtless, being hosed down on a boat by none other than playtime pal Ari Emmanuel, to which Elon replied “fine,” adding, “Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight!”

Does this mean the bromance between Kanye West and Elon Musk is over? 👀 pic.twitter.com/cEIJ54TBox — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) December 2, 2022

Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari. Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

On Thursday, West appeared on Sandy Hook denier Alex Jones’ Infowars to share extensive anti-Semitic rhetoric. He brought white supremacist and Jew-hater Nick Fuentes with him, who he had previously been seen with at a Mar-a-Lago dinner with Donald Trump.

Jones, seemingly trying to steer West into the direction of marginally cleaning his image, said “I don’t like Nazis, and I don’t like what some of the mafias are doing either.”

However, West pushed on and reassured the world of his racism, saying “I like Hitler.” Later, he also claimed “I see good things about Hitler,” and that “You can’t say out loud that [Hitler] ever did anything good, and I’m done with that. Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table—especially Hitler.”

This could very well be the end of any smidgen of legacy that West leaves behind, as anything material has evaporated in previous months. In October, he lost $1.5 billion in a matter of weeks after being dumped by CAA, the Gap, Foot Locker, Balenciaga, and Adidas due to—you guessed it—spewing anti-Semitic rhetoric.

Earlier that month, he appeared alongside conservative media poster girl Candance Owens with both wearing “White Lives Matter” shirts. If that wasn’t bad enough, Insider reported that West had sent the shirts to Skid Row in an effort to turn homeless people into political props.

This all was promptly followed by West’s first ban from Twitter, prior to Musk completing the deal to acquire the platform. And—you guessed it again—that was also due to an anti-Semitic tweet.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today