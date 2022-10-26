Kanye West Is No Longer a Billionaire, Thanks to His Sickening Racism

Fast-falling, former-mogul Kanye West lost $1.5 billion after spewing violent hate against Jews, who he blames for all his sad problems

Spectacular crybaby Kanye West is no longer a billionaire after losing $1.5 billion in the weeks since he launched a series of bizarre and troubling tirades against Jews on social media and in interviews because he blames them for his business failures.

As Consequence reports, the extreme downgrade of West’s value in pretty much every conceivable arena comes after Ye spewed some heavily antisemitic old crap on social media, and then proceeded to double-down on every hot mic that would suffer him. Since then, Yeesh has been dumped by CAA, the Gap, Foot Locker, Balenciaga and, most recently—after delays that baffled the world—Adidas.

West began 2022 with an estimated net worth of $2 billion. However, a massive percentage of his total worth was a result of brand partnerships, which are now gone.

In September, Ye and Gap had already ended the Yeezy Gap line, even before he posted his slack-jawed antisemitic hate posts, which benefitted the planet by getting him kicked off Twitter and Instagram.

“We are taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap product from our stores and we have shut down YeezyGap.com,” Gap wrote on Oct. 25. “Antisemitism, racism, and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values. On behalf of our customers, employees, and shareholders, we are partnering with organizations that combat hate and discrimination.”

Also this month, West wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt (which was shapeless and cheap-looking) alongside conservative media human Candace Owens at his Paris Fashion Week event, as well as finding a moment to say that George Floyd was not murdered by a cop, but died from a fentanyl overdose, for which Floyd’s family is now suing West for $250 million.

Even prior to West’s hate screeds, his failure with giant shoemaker Adidas had been in the offing for some time, as the racist, self-proclaimed genius-of-his-generation accused the company of ripping off designs and selling non-partnered merchandise in foreign markets. Additionally, Ye shared the following boast on the podcast Drink Champs: “I can say antisemitic shit and Adidas cannot drop me.”

As Forbes implies, that delusion was due to the fact that Adidas pulls an estimated four percent to eight percent of its sales from Yeezy products. In the end, though, the maker of the world’s ugliest slides decided Ye’s input came at too high a price for continuing to be in business with the strange and worrisome rube.

Forbes estimates that the Adidas partnership was worth $1.5 billion. As it stands, West’s net worth is now thought to be around $400 million.

