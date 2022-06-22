Jury Finds Bill Cosby Sexually Assaulted, Had ‘Abnormal Interest’ in Teen

Cosby knew the victim was a minor, intended to cause ”harmful sexual contact,” and must now pay $500,000, an L.A. civil jury decided

A jury in a Los Angeles County civil trial Tuesday found that Bill Cosby—last seen walking free after serving three years of a three- to 10-year prison sentence when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court vacated his 2018 sex assault conviction, saying he had not received a fair trial—sexually abused a 16-year-old girl at the Playboy Mansion in 1975.

Delivering the verdict in favor of Judy Huth, now 64, the jurors also awarded her $500,000, MSN reports.

The jurors found through a preponderance of the evidence that Cosby intentionally caused harmful sexual contact with Huth, that he reasonably believed she was under 18, and that his conduct was driven by unnatural or abnormal sexual interest in a minor.

The decision is a significant bodyblow to Cosby, 84. Huth’s lawsuit was one of the last remaining legal claims against the disgraced onetime “America’s Dad,” after his insurer settled many others against his will.

Cosby skipped this trial, but jurors saw clips from a 2015 deposition in which he denied any sexual contact with Huth—a denial he maintains to this day.

Cosby’s attorneys conceded that he met Huth and her high school friend, Donna Samuelson, on a Southern California film set in April of 1975, then took them to the Playboy Mansion a few days later. Samuelson took photos of Huth and Cosby at the mansion, a popular men’s hangout at the time, frequented by the likes of James Caan, Shel Silverstein, and Warren Beatty. The photos were shown in court.

Huth testified that in a bedroom adjacent to a game room where the three had been hanging out, Cosby attempted to put his hand down her pants, then exposed himself and forced her to perform a sex act, according to MSN.

Cosby attorney Jennifer Bonjean challenged Huth and Samuelson over problems in their accounts—specifically a similarity between the two women’s stories that Bonjean said showed collaboration between them. Bonjean argued that Huth and Samuelson both mentioned in pre-trial depositions and police interviews that Samuelson had played Donkey Kong that day in 1975. Nintendo first released its Donkey Kong arcade console in July, 1981.

Huth’s attorney, Nathan Goldberg, countered, saying Samuelson’s actual words had been “games like Donkey Kong” when she first mentioned it in her deposition.

MSN reports that Cosby’s lawyer eventually rebutted, opening her closing statement with, “It’s on like Donkey Kong,” and finishing with, “Game over.”

Looks like Cosby just ran out of quarters.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.