Julia Garner Reportedly Offered Madonna Role in Madge-Directed Biopic

Julia Garner, of Inventing Anna fame, has been offered the role of Madonna in the upcoming biopic, according to Variety.

Sources familiar with the situation reportedly tell the trade that Garner—also a standout in Ozark and The Assistant—beat out more than a dozen other hopefuls to land the coveted role in the picture, which the pop idol will direct herself in her third feature, following 2008’s Filth and Wisdom and 2011’s W.E.

If for some reason Garner wasn’t actually offered the part, others in recent contention for casting director Carmine Cuba include British import Florence Pugh, who earned an Oscar nomination for Little Women, and won fans with Midsommar and Black Widow, Euphoria’s Alexa Demie, Assassination Nation‘s Odessa Young, and Emma Laird of Mayor of Kingstown.

Madonna has previously said that she hopes to “convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world. The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

