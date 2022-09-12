Judge Refuses Bail for Windsor Hills Driver Charged in 6 Deaths

The nurse who killed five people and an unborn baby while allegedly speeding at 130 mph will remain in jail for the time being

A judge has refused to adjust the bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton, the nurse accused of speeding through a red light and into a busy Windsor Hills intersection at 130 mph, ABC7 reports. The crash on August 4 resulted in the deaths of five people and an unborn baby. Linton will remain jailed and is set to appear again in court on Oct. 26 for arraignment.

A document obtained by the Los Angeles Times found that the 37-year-old could have possibly experienced an “apparent lapse of consciousness” during a mental health crisis moments before the crash.

However, this was countered by another Times report court documents recently revealed that Linton, who was previously believed to be traveling at 90 mph, was more likely to have reached 130 mph.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office claimed in a motion that she had floored her gas pedal for at least five seconds before crashing into the intersection.

“This NASCAR-worthy performance flies in the face of the notion that she was unconscious or incapacitated,” the filing said.

Linton is accused of speeding her Mercedes into traffic at the intersection of La Brea and Slauson around 1:40 p.m. that afternoon, broadsiding a vehicle as well as causing another crash that erupted in flames and killed 23-year-old Asherey Ryan. Ryan’s relatives say she was 8 and a half months pregnant, and the unborn child’s death will also be considered a victim alongside Ryan’s 11-month-old son Alonzo Quintero and 24-year-old boyfriend, Reynold Lester.

They were all in one car at the time of impact, traveling to a prenatal doctor’s appointment for Ryan, relatives said.

Nathesia Lewis, 43, and her friend, Lynette Noble, 38, were also killed in the crash. Eight other people were injured.

